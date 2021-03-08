The University of Canterbury establishes the indigenous center in partnership with Ngi Tahu





Head of Canterury University School of Aotahi Studies in Indigenous Studies and co-director of Tokona Te Raki Sacha McMeeking. Photo / supplied

An indigenous center of social innovation has been set up at Canterbury University in honor of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Ngi Tahu have collaborated with the institution and say that a “comprehensive desire for equality in education, employment and income for all Mori” is what lies behind the bold initiative. Ngi Tahi says the University of Canterbury is determined to gain the dual benefit of next-generation solutions while traveling through domestic innovation. Te Rnanga o Ngi Tahu CEO Arihia Bennett said that by the time New Zealand reaches the 200th anniversary of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, they want to be able to celebrate the basic conditions of Te Tiriti. “Turning the tide on patterns of intergenerational disadvantage to create a platform of equality that Mori can launch in new and prosperous futures. This will not only benefit Mori, but the whole of New Zealand,” she said. “Our vision is that the Academy will provide an opportunity to enhance diverse and open skills so that they are empowered to lead change and build solutions that work for them.” Kaupapa is led by Tokona Te Raki Mori Futures Collective, a group that provides rangatahi (youth) cadets in tackling complex challenges and supporting future creators who bring thought, research, expertise and innovative tools to create a more futuristic future good. “It is wonderful to embrace a new and innovative approach to growing our future leaders that will lead iwi forward.” Bennett says the new initiative will be a tool for pioneering and micro-credential programs with a strong focus on social innovation on a global scale. Tokona Te Raki co-director Sacha McMeeking says, “Our Rangatahi has strong cultural knowledge, technical expertise and the courage that only young people can bring to help them turn complex challenges into principled solutions and paths to the future. “ An academy called Mori Futures Academy is set to launch in April which will bring on board 10 interns a year for the next three years through paid internships. “We train rangatahi as leading researchers, facilitators, innovators and change makers where they learn by making and influencing our Mori communities,” said Tokona Te Raki executive director Dr Eruera Tarena. “They are equipped with the knowledge, strategies and tools before they are supported to apply these skills to real-world projects.” Vice Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Ray says it is something new for the university that is extremely exciting to be a part of. “The relationship between the University of Canterbury and Ngi Tahu has evolved over the years.”

