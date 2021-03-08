Myanmar army invades hospitals and universities ahead of mass strike

In many districts of the largest city, Yangon, on Saturday and Sunday, witnesses reported the sounds of gunfire and stunning grenades. Terrified residents watched and filmed as security forces raided residential areas in the city and made several arrests overnight. Residents told Reuters police fired shots and gave no reason for the arrests, which continued in the early hours of Sunday.

“On the night of his arrest, Khin Maung Latt was tortured to death in his cell,” the AAPP said in a press release on Sunday. Reports of bruising on Khin Maung Latt’s head and body raised suspicions that he had been abused, NLD lawmaker Ba Myo Thein told Reuters.

CNN cannot independently verify this report and the details about Khin Maung Latt’s death are not immediately clear.

Khin Maung Latt had worked as a campaign manager for one of two Muslim lawmakers elected in 2020. Mourners gathered for his funeral Sunday in Yangon.

Fear of hospitalization

Over the weekend, Myanmar troops were seen occupying hospitals and universities in Yangon and Mandalay, according to local Myanmar Now media. Activists fear their presence could hamper the treatment of injured protesters or enable arrests.

On Monday, the international group Doctors for Human Rights condemned “the occupation and occupation of public hospitals and excessive force against civilians.”

“If it was not obvious before, it is absolutely clear now: the Myanmar military will not stop violating the rights of the Myanmar people until the international community acts resolutely to prevent and hold accountable these heinous acts.” said the group in a statement.

Human Rights Doctors said the military occupation of the hospitals was “a violation of international law – which only serves to further undermine a healthcare system already fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent coup.” of the army “.

“This widespread siege of hospitals follows several days of injuries and prominent civilian casualties, and can be interpreted as a direct attempt to prevent access to care for civilians,” said a statement from Sandra Mon, of the Center for Public Health and Human Rights at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“There is also a threat to attend doctors to warn them against further treatment of injured protesters. The Myanmar army has impunity despite their deliberate acts of terror overnight. We may be seeing a Nationwide military retaliation against peaceful protesters and doctors in the days to come ”

Since the coup, security forces have repeatedly targeted medical workers, many of whom were the first to lead the civil disobedience movement. Last week, police and military personnel were filmed forcing three medical charity workers out of their ambulance before brutally beating them with their guns and batons. And there have been cases where hospital staff have gone into hiding after the military demanded that injured protesters be transferred to a military hospital.

Myanmar labor unions called for a nationwide strike on Monday as part of a civil disobedience campaign against the coup. Eighteen unions of key industries including agriculture, energy, mining, construction, food and transport have called for a “complete closure of Myanmar’s economy”.

“Myanmar labor organizations stand united in support of an expanded nationwide work stoppage against the military coup and for the future of Myanmar democracy,” read a joint statement. “No one can force any Myanmar citizen to work; we are not slaves of the military junta now and we never will be.”

Meanwhile, women’s groups have called for people to come out on Monday to mark International Women’s Day and “fly” their Htamains (sarongs) as part of the anti-junta movement.

Violence weekend

The call for strike follows mass protests Sunday that were violently suppressed by the military, according to Myanmar Now. Reports said security forces fired live ammunition and rubber bullets at cities around the country, including Mandalay and Nyaung-U – near the ancient city and UNESCO World Heritage Site of Bagan.

Myanmar military personnel were filmed beating a man in the streets of Mandalay, and in Nyaung-U, footage taken by Reuters showed security forces in riot gear with shields marching through the streets firing live bullets and rubber bullets as protesters were caught.

Images taken by local media show bullets in the hands of protesters that had been used against them. Eyewitnesses told CNN that police were also holding small interest rates, forcing protesters to disperse.

At least 1,790 people have been arrested, detained, charged or convicted by the military junta since taking power, according to the AAPP monitoring group.

The AAPP said the junta “deliberately terrorized residents with live ammunition in Yangon”.

“After the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests yesterday (Saturday) by police and the army, brutal actions continued overnight, raids on residential areas and homes, gunshots and illegal searches and detentions,” the AAPP said.

Deadly violence against protesters has drawn hundreds of thousands of people to join demonstrations and civil disobedience campaigns in cities and towns across the country. A small number of them were police personnel, who broke the ranks to join the protesters.

Last week, an official in the western state of Chin – which borders India and Bangladesh – demanded the detention and return of eight police personnel seeking asylum in the Indian state of Mizoram.

In a letter to his Indian state counterpart, the deputy commissioner in Myanmar’s Falam district said they should return “in order to maintain friendly relations”. According to a letter received from CNN, of the eight officials, four are in their twenties.

Speaking at a press conference, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said: “So far, we are ascertaining the facts. We will be back after we have more details.”

Srivastava said India is closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar. “We are in talks with our partner countries on this. We have said before that the issue should be resolved peacefully,” he said.

Australia, meanwhile, said Monday it had suspended a bilateral defense co-operation program with the Myanmar military following the coup and “escalating violence and rising death toll,” Foreign Secretary Marise Payne said.

The program was limited to non-combat areas such as English language training, but was criticized by rights groups for engaging with the military, despite documented abuses and conflicts in ethnic states. Critics also cited the 2017 military offensive against Rohingya civilians in Rakhine State, which forced 740,000 people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh and sparked a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

Payne said in a statement that the Australian aid program would again address the “immediate humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable and poor, including the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities”.