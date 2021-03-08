The history of the KISS PR brand celebrates International Women’s Day 2021 by offering free PR to women-owned businesses around the world.





History of the KISS PR brand International Women’s Day 2021 offering free PR to women-owned businesses worldwide.

Dallas, TX, March 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – KISS PR, a Dallas-based digital growth adviser, will bring something unique to women around the globe for International Women’s Day and Women’s History 2021 Month. “As part of our homage to women, we have made the distribution of press releases free through our distribution platform and partner with our brand partners,” says KISS PR founder and CEO Qamar Zaman. KISS PR Brand Story is a unique platform, developed by Qamar, that allows brands to select and distribute their stories across hundreds of news feeds for potential acquisitions, including Globe Newswire Yahoo News, Google News, Associated Press and over 1000+ sites Internet news. A press release is a form of public relations that can be used by companies, agencies and organizations of all sizes. Despite advertising, a press release tells readers why something is important and valuable by telling them a story. Press releases are a powerful tool in the marketing toolkit because increasing exposure through media reception helps build brand authority and expertise and audience trust. In order to qualify for KISS PRs International Women’s Day Gift, you need to complete the following simple things qualification criteria: You need to be a women-owned business located anywhere in the world. Our team will verify this. Content must be newsworthy and all content is subject to editorial approval. Submission Guidelines for Free Press Releases: Write a 400-700 word story highlighting one aspect or aspects of the history, achievements, or future direction of your women-owned society. Please include a kettle. Submit your story to [email protected] or contact us via the website directly. For stories submitted after March 7, free distribution will continue throughout March. About the History of the KissPR Brand Digital Development Company Building a scientific marketing plan that attracts authentic traffic and quality conversion, the team of KISS PRs-based digital marketing experts is here to help your business thrive. Specializing in SEO brand identity building, website creation, social media marketing, blog content and press release distribution services, KISS PR provides services through every step of the marketing process. Media contact [email protected] This news is published for the above source. Kiss The PR PressWire brand story [ID=17233] responsible: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to purchase. Any purchases made from this story are made at your own risk. Consult an expert health professional before making any such purchase. Every purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of sale of the website. The content publisher and its distribution partners assume no direct or indirect responsibility. If you have any complaints or copyright issues regarding this article, please contact the company in question.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos