International Women’s Day 2021: Topic, history, meaning, empowering quotes | Living news





Year after year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day worldwide. The day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women from all walks of life, while highlighting the daily problems they face in the professional environment. Women from every corner of the globe come together on March 8, which is also a call to action to accelerate gender equality. International Women’s Day 2021 Theme: Every year, this day is celebrated with a theme. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is Choose to Challenge. A challenged world is a vigilant world. And from the challenge comes change. So let’s all read the #ChooseToChallenge. This year’s theme is to highlight the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. History of International Women’s Day 2021: The history of International Women’s Day can be traced back to February 28, 1909. The Socialist Party of America had designated March 8, 1909 in honor of the clothing workers strike in New York. However, the term International Women’s Day was coined much later. The first official worldwide celebrations of the day took place in 1911, when women from several European countries took part in the demonstrations. Moreover, to the surprise of the world, millions of women took to the streets to demand the right to vote and the right to hold public office. The protest then manifested itself in multi-layered issues, women began to protest sexual employment discrimination and demanded equal wages. Another significant reason for celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 is that it was on this day that women textile workers in St. Petersburg took to the streets in protest, and this act was the driving force of the Russian Revolution. The United Nations finally recognized the day and began celebrating it from 1967 onwards. This International Women’s Day shares these empowering and inspiring quotes from women: There is no limit to what we, as women, can achieve. Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States The path from dreams to success exists. – Kalpana Chawla Do not let anyone tell you that you are weak because you are a woman. – Mary Kom TV live







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos