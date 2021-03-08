News: On International Women’s Day, discussion with three scientists, 08-Mar.-2021

On the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8, three women working at the NATO Center for Marine Research and Experimentation (CMRE) in Italy share their inspiring stories and explain why equal participation of men and women is essential when you fight for gender equality around the World.

This International Day aims to raise awareness of gender perspectives and the principles of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. Learn more about the stories of three scientists working at one of NATO’s research facilities.

Pilar Caamaño Nipi is a Spanish computer scientist with a PhD in Artificial Intelligence. At CMRE in La Spezia, it focuses on simulated solutions for testing autonomous systems in virtual environments, particularly autonomous underwater vehicles.

Autonomous systems such as intelligent underwater robots are important technologies for NATO Allies. They can reduce the risk to humans by performing dangerous tasks, and this is especially true for the underwater field, she said. Navies, industry and research centers are investigating how to move future naval operations forward, where multiple autonomous underwater vehicles can work together with minimal human interaction. Modeling and simulation are proving to be a capable support.

For the equal participation of men and women, Pilar considers that what is important is that everyone in any society has the freedom to choose and live as they wish. Historically, for women, overcoming inequality has been difficult and my ancestors had to stand for women’s rights in order to be free to choose my path.

The message she would like to send to women and girls is that If you want to go fast, just go. If you want to go far, go together. [ ] Listen to others, regardless of their gender, culture, age, position. Learn from them.

ines Borrion has a doctorate in oceanography and is a young Italian scientist working as a physical oceanographer at CMRE. It processes and analyzes oceanographic data collected during CMRE sea trials.

Some NATO operations take place at sea, often in unfamiliar regions, Ines explains. Our role as an oceanographer is to retrieve and analyze all available data in order to characterize and monitor current ocean conditions, contributing to accurate ocean state forecasts.. The security and success of NATO operations, which are in the interest of all NATO citizens, are based on these accurate predictions of the ocean state.

As a woman, she considers that the most challenging part of her professional life is finding the best balance between work, career and family growth. To further enhance the integration of women, she believes that,Pensions like long or flexible parental leave, flexible working hours and teleworking are certainly a big help. [] These are all options that have made a difference to me.

To the next generation of women scientists, Ines says that any unforeseen difficulty should never stop them from dreaming and turning expectations into reality. That is why I always encourage everyone to pursue their dreams. As a little girl I wanted to be a scientist and a mother – today I am very proud to say that I have become both!

Francesca de Rosa is an Italian scientist holding a doctorate in Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering with a focus on interactive cognitive environments. She is working on various projects related to maritime surveillance and maritime situation awareness at CMRE. Her main areas of research include cognitive systems, knowledge engineering and human system integration.

Many of the cognitive tasks on which decision-making relies are gradually delegated to machines to assist human operators in various work environments such as safety, security, crisis management, health and first aid, says Francesca. These decision support tools raise awareness of the situation of operators leading to better, faster decision-making.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Francesca has always thought it is not so much for celebrations, but rather a day for raising awareness. It should remind us that the freedom of choice that women have in our countries is not the same in other parts of the world. Seeing my young daughter growing up, I sometimes found myself thinking about how I would feel as a mother in a society where she is unable to fulfill her full potential.

Center for Marine Research and Experimentation (CMRE)

The Center for Marine Research and Experimentation, under the umbrella of the NATO Science and Technology Organization, is an established, world-class structure for scientific research and experimentation located in La Spezia, Italy. CMRE organizes and develops research and technology development, focused on the marine field, delivering innovative and field-tested Science and Technology solutions to address the Alliance’s defense and security needs.