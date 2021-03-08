The focus of the concerned Australian parliament on International Women’s Day





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia launched a $ 19 million campaign on International Women’s Day urging people to remain silent or speak out when they witness disrespect for women, as its parliament is under scrutiny for allegations of sexual assault. File: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks during a meeting in Tokyo, Japan, October 6, 2020. Kiyoshi Ota / Pool through REUTERS Women’s Minister Marise Payne said in a statement that Australia had made progress towards gender equality, but that challenges remained at home and in the workplace. At the start of the campaign, Payne, who is also foreign and caretaker defense minister, and Family Minister Anne Rushton, were pleased with governments’ response to historic rape allegations that have intensified consideration of women’s treatment. in Australian politics. Three female employees of Prime Minister Scott Morrisons’s Liberal party last month said they were raped by the same man in 2019 and 2020. One of the alleged victims has filed a complaint with police. Last week, Attorney General Christian Porter, the country’s top legal officer, identified himself as the subject of a separate rape allegation, pleaded not guilty, and vehemently denied the allegation. We have all been shocked by the disturbing revelations and accusations in recent weeks relating particularly to the treatment of women in my workplace, in the Australian Parliament, Payne said in her International Women Day speech. She later told reporters that the events had sparked a very wide national discussion about the treatment of women. Wherever I have been in the last week around Canberra, in New South Wales, in Sydney itself, in West Sydney where I live and work, for many people these have been the subject of discussion. The Gender Discrimination Commissioner will conduct an independent inquiry into the Australian Parliament’s workplace culture and will report his findings by November. Rushton said parliament should set an example for the Australian public. Morrison is resisting calls for another independent inquiry into the historic allegations against Porter. Payne told ABC radio on Monday morning that it was a very worrying situation, adding that the Prime Minister has made his position very clear. Two cabinet ministers have taken a break amid controversy. Porter has received permission to improve his mental health. Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds has extended her medical leave. Reynolds first got permission on Feb. 24 for a pre-existing heart problem following revelations that a young female staff member was allegedly raped on the couch in the 2019 office of defense ministers. Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Edited by Michael Perry

