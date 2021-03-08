International
Harry and Meghan reveal gender of next child, skin color Archies sparked concerns in Oprah’s explosive interview
Harry also criticized his family for failing to publicly defend Meghan against what he said was the racist coverage of his young wife in the British media.
Over 70 members of Parliament called for colonial signatures of articles written about Meghan, but no one in my family said anything in three years, he said.
He suggested the family did not speak out because they were worried about losing support from the press.
Asked about the conversation about Archies skin color, Harry said he would never reveal the details. It was hard at the time. I was a little shocked.
There were some real, obvious signs before our marriage that this would be difficult.
In another honest moment, Meghan revealed that she had thought about suicide while she was pregnant with Archie. She got upset by telling Harry, but in the end trusted him.
I knew that if I did not say it, I would do it, she said. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.
Meghan said her mental health problems accelerated after the couples tour in Australia in 2018.
Those tours … I’m sure they have beautiful pictures and it looks lively and all of that is true … but it ‘s also really exhausting and I was blushing and I think it just hit me so hard because yes we made it look like everything was fine.
The Duchess went to one of the oldest people in the royal family for help, but was told it would be a bad sight. She then went to the royal family’s human resources department.
They said we can do nothing for you because you are not a paid member of the institution, Meghan recalls.
Meghan ultimately sought support from an unidentified friend of Princess Diana.
It takes some courage to admit that you need help – to accept how dark a place you are in, Meghan Winfrey told.
Other royal brides in the past like Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York have spoken of the loneliness and isolation of their lives after marriage.
Asked how his late mother would feel about his separation from the royal family in January 2020, Harry replied: she would feel very angry with the way this thing has faded and very sad. But after all, all he has ever asked for is for us to be happy.
The Duke reserved some of his harshest criticisms of Prince Charles, revealing that the heir to the throne stopped receiving calls from his sons before publicly announcing the resignation of Harry and Meghans as members of the royal family.
There is a lot to work on there, Harry said about his relationship with his father.
I feel really depressed because he has gone through something similar, he knows how the pain feels and his nephew Archies.
At the same time I will always love it. But there are many injuries that have occurred. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.
He also described his relationship with Prince William as a space.
Time heals all things, hopefully, he said.
The Fighting Brothers are expected to reunite in public this July for the unveiling of a memorial to their late mother at Kensington Palace to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.
Harry said the royal family had cut him off financially but they were being backed by money left by Diana.
Earlier, Meghan also confirmed a rift between her and Williams Catherine’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, sparked by a pre-marriage dispute over a bridesmaid dress.
Meghan said the palace did nothing to correct the details when she claimed the opposite had happened. This would be an ongoing pattern of behavior, she asserted.
Only once did we get married and everything started to get worse, I realized that not only was I not protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other family members, she said.
But they were not willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.
Bevan Shields is Europe correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
