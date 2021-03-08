In Central and Southeast Europe, the EU is losing the vaccination race to Russia

In addition to the immediate impact on the lives and health of citizens across Europe, the outcome of this vaccination race could have major geopolitical consequences that resonate for years to come.

Russia will gladly take any issue that may divide the EU, Maxim Samorukov, deputy editor and associate at Carnegie Moscow, told BIRN. This is a great opportunity to show that Russia is better organized, better mobilized.

Cracks began to appear in the unity of the EU centralized vaccination procurement and distribution program on February 2, when intermediate results from a phase 3 test of Russias Sputnik V, published in The Lancet, showed that the COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective with more than 90 percent efficacy. Sputnik V was developed by the National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Russia Gamaleya.

Together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the same day praising the good data for Sputnik V and any vaccine is welcome in the European Union, this gave countries a strong signal to start looking at non-EU approved vaccines for speed up the painful central program. of Brussels, who was blamed for ordering too many vaccines too late.

Not surprisingly, Hungary, whose government is a well-known critic of the EU, was the first member state to step out of the blockade vaccination program, administering the first doses of Russian strikes from 11 February.

I’m back at work, in my office, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on social media after being inoculated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which Hungary was also the first EU member state to take on February 16th. As you can see, I’m safe and sound. You do not need to be afraid either.

Next in line was Slovakia, whose audience was shocked to learn on March 1 that 200,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines had arrived by military plane, the first batch of a $ 2 million order secretly bought by Prime Minister Igor Matovic. This launched a political crisis that is destroying the coalition, with the smaller ruling party threatening to give up, and the SaS party leader seeking a cabinet reshuffle as a price to keep the government from collapsing.

Other Eastern EU countries that have opened talks with Moscow include the Czech Republic, its particularly pro-Russian president Milos Zeman, discovered on TV Prima on February 28 that he asked about the possibility of receiving Sputnik V supplies from Russia.

After consulting with the Prime Minister, I sent him a letter [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, asking him for supplies of Sputnik vaccine, Zeman i said TV Prima on February 28th. Information from the Russian embassy suggests he may arrive in the coming days.

The Russian Embassy in Croatia confirmed on its official Facebook account on Tuesday that Russian Ambassador Andrej Nesterenko and Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros had a telephone conversation that day, during which it was confirmed that Croatia was interested in purchasing the Sputnik vaccine.

And frustrations with the EU’s slow procedures have also persuaded the Polish government to consider, for the first time, buying Chinese vaccines, although Russian imports are far less likely given the strong anti-Russian sentiment and distrust that divides the majority of the population.

Meanwhile, the EU suffered humiliation as it watched Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic mark another major PR victory on Tuesday by delivering 10,000 doses of India-produced AstraZeneca vaccine to the Bosniak-Croat-dominated Federation unit in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Earlier, Serbia had donated 2,000 doses of Sputnik V to another Bosnian entity, Republika Srpska.

Like most other countries in Southeast Europe and the Western Balkans, Bosnia has relied on the EU-backed COVAX system, a global co-operation led by the World Health Organization to accelerate equal access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide in development. However, so far he has not received any vaccine through this channel and also failed to take a single dose on his own.

The apparent slowness of the EU vaccine approval process has left all countries in the region far behind their vaccination plans. Faced with growing public pressure, most governments in Southeast Europe, with the exception of Greece, Romania and Slovenia, now appear determined to follow the Hungarian and Serbian examples and are already thinking or negotiating with suppliers outside the EU system. and COVAX.

The best vaccine is the one that is injected, said Dr. Gergana Nikolova, part of the Bulgarian Medical Union, in an interview with Bulgarian National Television on February 27th.

For those countries that are shaking, the projected results of Hungary’s decision to take its vaccination program into its own hands are clearly illustrated by a graph in Politico, which shows the only two EU countries, past and present, that will come close to achieving the EU ‘s stated goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of the adult population by the end of the summer are Hungary and MB.