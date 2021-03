SSR death case: NBC arrests three, including a drug supplier, from Goa

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people, including one suspected of supplying drugs to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Goa on Sunday in two separate operations, and also seized a large quantity of drugs from them. The NCB has tried the drug corner in the event of the actors’ deaths. Offices Mumbai Zone unit and Goa sub-zone team arrested Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko, from Nigeria and John Infinity alias David, from Congo, and drug supplier Hemant Sah alias Maharaj. Ubabuko was arrested earlier by Goa Police in 2013 in connection with a narcotics case, but was on bail. The raids were also carried out on the premises of a Prasad Walke, NCB officials said. NCB regional director Sameer Wankhede said the previous investigation revealed that Sah was supplying drugs to Anuj Keshwani and Regal Mahakaal – two drug suppliers whose names emerged during the investigation – who, in turn, allegedly supplied them to Rajput. Both Keshwani and Mahakaal had allegedly confessed that Sah had supplied them with LSD and chara. Read also | SSR drug case: NCB files indictment, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as defendants Officials from the Goa sub-unit and an operations team from Mumbai conducted searches in Mazal Wado, Assagao area, late Sunday when they captured two African nationals. They also allegedly found 41 blocks of LSD (commercial quantity), 28 g of chara, 22 g of cocaine, 1.1 kg of marijuana, 160 g of a white powder believed to be a narcotic drug, 500 g of a blue crystal substance suspected of be a psychotropic substance, and 10,000 in cash. In the second operation, Mumbai unit officials killed Sahun from Miramar, Panjim, in Goa. Sah is a native of Madhya Pradesh and has run a hut in the Morjim area, Goa, for the past few years. Wankhede said the agency conducted a raid on its premises on Sunday evening and recovered 15 blocks of LSD (commercial quantity) and 30 grams of chara from there. During a search of the Keshwanis Khar residence in September last year, the agency allegedly seized 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 grams of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, 185,200 and 5,000 in Indonesian currency. His interrogation led NCB to Regal Mahakaal who allegedly supplied drugs to Keshwani. Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbais Bandra in June last year after which Mumbai Police conducted an investigation and said he died of suicide. The case was later referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate and the NCB were also involved to investigate the money laundering and drug corner respectively. (With data from Gerard de Souza in Goa)

