



People pass near the electronic board of a bank showing the Hong Kong stock index on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, March 8, 2021. Asian stocks were mixed on Monday as some indexes rose in hopes of a gradual global recovery after the aid package passed the Senate over the weekend. (Photo by AP / Vincent Yu)

TOKYO (AP) global shares mingled on Monday after the approval of the $ 1.9 billion stimulus package passed the Senate over the weekend, raising hopes for a faster recovery from the pandemic. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.4% to 5,804.67 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX added 0.5% to 13,995.18. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose nearly 0.3% to 6,647.86. U.S. stocks were set to decline with Dow revenue down 0.3% to 31,386. The future of the S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 3,808.62. The massive sale of shares in tech companies helped pull lower standards in Japan and South Korea after early gains. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.3% after China’s foreign minister made ominous comments about the self-governing island of Taiwan. Japan Standard Nikkei 225 jumped 0.4% to 28,743.25. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 rose 0.4% higher to 6,739.60, while South Korea’s Kospi sank 1.0% to 2,996.11. Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 1.9% to 28,540.83, while Shanghai Composite fell to 3,421.41. Chinese computer chip maker SMIC fell 5.2%; Mobile phone maker Xiaomi lost 9%; Japanese technology and energy giant SoftBank shed 2.4% and printer and copier maker Ricoh lost 6.3%. At an annual press conference on the sidelines of the mostly ceremonial annual session of China’s National People’s Congress, Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the Biden administration to reverse former President Donald Trumps’ dangerous practice of showing support for Taiwan. China’s claims against Taiwan, which split with the territory in 1949 but is claimed by Beijing as its territory, is an insurmountable red line, he said. Separately, Wu Qian, a Defense Ministry spokesman and a congressional delegate, said China would not give up the use of force and reserve the right to take the necessary measures. Taiwan stock standard fell by a modest 0.2%. Beijing data released on Saturday showed that China’s exports grew by 60.6% over a year ago in the first two months of 2021, as factories reopened and global demand gradually recovered. The large increase reflects a return from declining production and exports in early 2020 to the peak of the Chinas coronavirus outbreaks. The gradual spread of vaccines in most parts of the world is boosting optimism, though it has hardly started in some Asian nations, including Japan. The U.S. economic aid package, narrowly passed by the Senate on Saturday, provides direct payments of up to $ 1,400 to most Americans and extends emergency unemployment benefits. It’s a victory for President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies as final approval from Congress is expected this week. Rising oil prices are part of this figure. After diving with the onset of the pandemic as demand fell, prices have recovered in recent months. The devastating winter freeze that hit Texas and other parts of the Southern United States last month knocked down nearly 4 million barrels a day of U.S. oil production and prices soared above $ 60 a barrel. Last week, as oil prices soared, some observers expected the OPEC cartel and its allies to lift more restrictions and let oil flow more freely. But OPEC agreed to leave most of the restrictions in place, despite growing demand. The US crude rose 63 cents to $ 66.72 a barrel in electronic trading on Monday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $ 2.26 to $ 66.09 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 67 cents to $ 70.03 a barrel. In foreign exchange trading, the US dollar reached 108.42 Japanese yen from 108.34 yen. The euro cost $ 1.1890, from $ 1.1919 below. ___ AP Business Writer Cathy Bussewitz contributed.

