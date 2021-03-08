Following the delays, Israel begins vaccinating Palestinian workers





Israel has begun vaccinating Palestinian workers working inside Israel and its West Bank settlements after vaccination was blocked by delays

JERUSALEM – Following delays, Israel began vaccinating Palestinians working inside the country and its West Bank settlements on Monday, more than two months after launching an immunization campaign against its own population. Palestinian workers who crossed into Israel at several West Bank checkpoints received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine from assistant doctors Magen David Adom. The vaccination machine, orchestrated by COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates government operations in the West Bank, was overrun by delays. About 100,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank work in Israel and its settlements, which are widely seen internationally as illegal and an obstacle to peace. Israel has administered over 8.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to its population of 9.3 million. Over 3.7 million Israelis more than 40% have received two doses of the vaccine. But by Monday, Israel had provided several vaccines for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, a move that has highlighted global inequalities and drawn international criticism. Human rights groups and many Palestinians say that as an occupying power, Israel is responsible for providing vaccines to Palestinians. Israel says under the interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s, it has no such obligation. Israeli officials have said the priority is to vaccinate the Israeli population first, while the Palestinian Authority has said it will receive its vaccines through a partnership of the World Health Organization with humanitarian organizations known as COVAX. So far, the PA has won enough vaccine doses for just 6,000 people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which are home to nearly 5 million Palestinians. He received 2,000 doses from Israel and won another 10,000 doses of a Russian-made vaccine. Each is given in two doses. Israel had also announced plans to share the surplus vaccines with distant allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America, but the decision was frozen by legal questions. On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the leaders of Denmark and Austria and said the three nations would join forces in the fight against COVID-19 with an investment in research and the distribution of vaccines.

