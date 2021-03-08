5 women pursuing the fight for gender equality

The world celebrates International Women’s Day every year on March 8, honoring all the women who lead the global fight for women’s rights. The stakes are higher this year, given the new coronavirus pandemic and all the battles that accompanied the crisis. The United Nations designated this year International Women’s Day as, Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world.

Women stand on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis, as healthcare workers, carers, innovators, community organizers and as some of the most exemplary and effective national leaders in fighting the pandemic, according to or. The crisis has highlighted both the center of their contributions and the disproportionate burdens that women carry.

The day also raises a call to accelerate gender equality. Today, according to the UN, nearly 60 percent of women worldwide work in the informal economy, earning less, saving less, and risking poverty. Moreover, the organization notes that women earn 23 percent less than men worldwide and occupy only about a quarter of parliamentary seats worldwide.

There are countless women all over the world who are struggling to make a difference and laying the groundwork for a brighter future. Here are just some of the ones worth celebrating on International Women’s Day.

Former Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala smiles during a session before representatives of the World Trade Organization 164 member countries as part of the application process to lead the WTO on July 15, 2020, in Geneva. Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images file

Policymaker: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Recently, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala went down in history as the first African and female leader of the World Trade Organization. Okonjo-Iweala told NPR that it expects to work with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to move the global economy back. Previously, Okonjo-Iweala spent 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Minister of Finance.

Avesta Rastan, www.azuravesta.com Avesta Rastan, www.azuravesta.com

At the young age of 25, Avesta Rastan, who lives in California and is of Iranian and Canadian descent, used her talents in creating infographics to show the world exactly how Covid-19 affects the body. As a member of the Association of Medical Illustrators, she used her training in pathological illustration, or disease drawing, to create an infographic that it quickly went viral. The infographic is now available for download in 18 languages ​​on its website.

Scientific communication is so key to society, Rastan told the BBC. When you understand something, you are authorized to try to change it or mitigate the risk.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embraces a visitor to the mosque at the Kilbirnie Mosque on March 17, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. Fifty people have been confirmed dead and 36 are still injured in hospital following gun attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, March 15th. File Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister: Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, has been praised for her response and quick steps to minimize the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ardern, 40, stands almost alone after broadcasting all of Covid-19 except the community, NBC News reported. As the coronavirus rages elsewhere, New Zealand has become something of a parallel universe where blockages, masks and social distancing are no longer necessary. Ardern has taken many positive steps to help progress in New Zealand, from the implementation of environmental measures to combating climate change to provide New Zealand schools with free sanitation products for him overcome the poverty of the period.

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on the Capitol West Front on January 20, 2021. Rob Carr / Getty Images

Powerful poet: Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old Harvard graduate, became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She gave an original poem, The Hill We Climb, which expressed the need for unity and healing in the nation. In her poetry, she shared deep statements, such as, It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit. It’s the past in which we trespass and how we repair it.

Bibi La Luz Gonzalez, founder of Eat Better Wa’ik in Guatemala, is working against malnutrition through education and the economy. Social Gastronomy Movement / Wa’ik

Malnutrition fighter: Bibi La Luz Gonzalez

Bibi La Luz Gonzalez, founder of Eat better Waik, a non-profit in Guatemala, is on a mission to combat malnutrition through education and the economy. It focuses on low-income urban households in Guatemala helping parents make informed decisions about the food and nutrients they consume and feed their children.

Last year, she was named a pandemic hero for providing healthy and nutritious food baskets to rural and urban communities. She has achieved more than 8,000 students in Central and North America through healthy meals while advocating for food security, climate sustainability, and human rights.