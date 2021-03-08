Repeat what happened in Myanmar: India arrests 160 Rohingya | Rohingya News

New Delhi, India Indian authorities have arrested more than 160 Rohingya in the Indian-administered Jammu area of ​​Kashmir, with members of the persecuted minority saying the move was a repeat of what happened to them in Myanmar.

Detentions in Jammu began on Saturday after the regional administration ordered police to identify the illegal Rohingya living in the slums of the cities.

About 5,000 predominantly Rohingya Muslims have taken refuge in Jammu in recent years after large numbers of the ethnic group fled a deadly military coup in 2017 in Myanmar, their Buddhist-majority homeland.

India hosts about 40,000 Rohingya refugees living in camps and slums in various cities and regions, including Jammu, Hyderabad, Nuh and the capital New Delhi, many of whom are believed to be undocumented.

An Indian Border Security Force soldier stands at a Rohingya camp on the outskirts of Jammu [Channi Anand/AP]

Detained Rohingya was taken to Hiranagar Prison, 59 km (36 miles) from Jammu, which had been turned into a detention center for detainees.

Officials said they would be deported to Myanmar, a country in turmoil as security forces cracked down, killing more than 50 people to quell protests over a Feb. 1 coup by the military.

After verifying the nationality of these illegal immigrants, details will be sent to the foreign ministry in Delhi to deal with Myanmar for their deportation, a senior police officer said, according to Indian media reports.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis lifted the special status of Indian-administered Kashmiris in August 2019, dividing it into two federally administered territories ruled by New Delhi.

Shocking wave among the community

Saturday’s arrests in Jammu have shocked the community.

Mohammad Ibrahim, a Rohingya living in the Jammus Narwal area, said a large police team arrived at their camp Saturday morning and asked community leaders to send refugees, in groups, to a nearby sports stadium for a trial. general verification and COVID-19 tests.

Rohingya refugees in a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu [Channi Anand/AP]

He said more than 300 Rohingyas were in line at the stadium, where they underwent coronavirus tests and biometric scans after showing ID cards issued to them by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

They were given a piece of bread and asked to wait, Ibrahim told Al Jazeera.

The gates of the stadium were closed and no one was allowed to leave, he said. In the afternoon, officials announced the names of some of the refugees and asked them to separate from the others. Then they were quickly picked up on buses.

Unnamed officials quoted in numerous local news reports said the refugees were arrested because they did not have the required documents, adding that a deportation process has begun.

They separated women from their husbands, mothers from sons, sisters from brothers and grandparents, and grandmothers from their families, said Siddic, another Rohingya.

Rohingya said police raided their camps again later Saturday evening and began putting more refugees on buses.

“We do not know why the authorities took them to jail,” said Abdul Rohin, whose 26-year-old son and daughter-in-law were among those arrested.

We are not at peace here

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court asked the local government to explain the measures taken to identify and deport refugees staying in Jammu within a month.

Leaders and activists of the Rohingya community in India are horrified by the movement and fear it is a sign of hostility from the Hindu nationalist government towards Rohingya.

Rohingya refugees are innocent people who have not committed any crime and yet they have been put in jail, said Sabbr Kyaw Min, who heads a New Delhi-based Rohingya rights group.

If the authorities are planning to evict us, then they should evict us all together. And where will they deport? The situation in Myanmar has worsened after the military coup. Hell is hell there.

Rohingya refugees stay outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu [Channi Anand/AP]

Min said Rohingya should be allowed to live in India until the situation in Myanmar improves. We should be treated on the same level as other refugees, he said.

A UNHCR official in India, who did not want to be identified, said they were pursuing the matter but were unable to contact authorities.

Indian legal experts have also criticized the ban, arguing that the measure violates domestic and international law.

The administration is imitating the actions of authoritarian dictatorial governments, Ravi Nair, a human rights lawyer in New Delhi, told Al Jazeera.

Nair said a petition he filed against Rohingya’s expulsion is pending in the Supreme Court of India. I need oath evidence from them so that we can move the Supreme Court to stop detention and release all those who are already in jail, he said.

They are not illegal migrants. They are refugees with valid UNHCR cards and, according to the memorandum of understanding between India and the UN refugee body, all urban refugees can be recognized as legal and these are urban refugees in Jammu, Nair added.

In recent months, Indian police have arrested dozens of Rohingyas for allegedly not holding valid documents. Activists say there are more than 300 Rohingya held in various Indian prisons without trial for years.

If the Indian government is planning to deport us then why are these refugees lying in jail for years? They should deport them first, Min said.

Meanwhile, refugees in Jammus camps continue to live in fear. They can come at any time and take us with them, Salah said. This is a repeat of what happened to us in Myanmar.

He said they had decided to bring the suitcases and leave the camp, but the police stopped them and pushed them back.

Our family members have been separated from us, said one refugee, carrying a bag of clothes on his head. We will march on Myanmar on foot. We are not at peace here.