It is up to the regional police to explain, but the PNP stands by the bloody attacks

MANILA, Philippines – National police leadership said Calabarzon regional police would be in a better position to comment on the killing of nine activists in their homes and offices during Sunday raids to serve search warrants, but said that these were lawful police operations.

In a statement, Brig Police. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana, PNP spokesman, said the national headquarters would be left to the Regional Police Office 4A to address criticism over the killings, which police claim were caused by activists who shot at them.

To recall, joint searches across the region yielded six reported deaths in Rizal, two in Batangas and one in Cavite.

“The NHQ will allow the regional director to address this concern and submit the update to the Chief, PNP. In the meantime, the PNP leadership is encouraging our police officers on the ground to step up conduct against lawbreakers, all the more so in the force of one of the arrests or search warrant, “reads the statement from Usana.

“This is the mission of the PNP and we are not bothered by those who criticize the efforts of our police officers who are simply doing their job to serve and protect the people,” he added.

The PNP itself on social media counts critical red figures against the Duterte administration and regularly accuses them of being unreasonable communist rebels.

READ: Dura ‘Likes’: PNP social media rules and what the police actually post

Usana dropped criticism of the killings, saying the orders that led to them were legitimate. The mandates served in Calbarzon were signed by First Deputy Executive Judge Jose Lorenzo dela Rosa of Branch 4 of the Manila Regional Court of Justice.

“Issuing search warrants is as difficult as obtaining arrest warrants. There is witness deposition and the reviewing judge has to ask investigative questions. The warrant service also requires the presence of at least two witnesses. The operations were at least legal,” he said. he said.

At the time of the killings, Police General Debold Sinas, the PNP chief, along with the PNP Command Group, was at a Sunday Mass at Manila Cathedral.

The killings came just days after Duterte himself ordered state forces: “If the enemy carries a weapon, kill him. Kill him immediately … Ignore human rights. This is my order. In prison. No problem.”

Usana did not respond Philstar.comquestions when the killings were first reported Sunday afternoon.

“With the search warrant, the police simply responded to the call of our communities to protect themselves from individuals found with illegal possession of weapons and explosives. If, on the contrary, some critics have evidence in their favor, they can go to court to submit their complaints, “he added.

“Otherwise, their claim to question the legitimacy of police operations, as usual, remains in vain.”

Lack of ‘alarming’ transparency

In a statement, the progressive Akbayan group called for an independent and impartial investigation into the killings and urged police and the army to “fully explain to the public the details of their so-called raids, and the circumstances that led ‘their operational units. ‘rightly use deadly force against the activists mentioned’.

“The lack of transparency of the PNP and AFP on this issue is extremely alarming and leads many citizens to believe that this was carried out to fulfill Mr Rodrigo Duterte’s last order to ‘kill all’ the alleged communists and remove “Mr Duterte ‘s order not to distinguish between armed communist rebels and non – combat activists, opposition figures and human rights defenders,” Akbayan said in a statement.

“This order is a grave violation of the Republic Act 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, which condemns the killings of non-combatant states and controls abuses of state authority against civilians. It is an open-ended statement for to harass, intimidate and even kill anyone who opposes this government, including the political opposition. “

Following Sunday’s killings, rights groups said the government’s campaign against communist rebels also targeted legal opponents.

“Violence has no place in modern democracy, whether done by the state to kill drug addicts and alleged communists, or by non-state actors to eliminate ‘counter-revolutionaries’. The same must be said of solutions. the social problems of the people: not the death penalty, not a bloody war on drugs, and certainly not the weapons aimed at the so-called enemies of the revolution, but the participatory and democratic government that listens to the people, allows them to participate and work with them at every step of the way, “Akbayan also said.

“If the goal is better governance and law enforcement, or the promotion of the ‘highest form of war’ for democracy, violence as a sectarian ideology promoted by state or non-state actors is not an alternative. Democracy cannot thrive in a climate of vengeful violence. “

– with reports by Christian Deiparine