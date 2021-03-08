In Batla House case, court finds Ariz Khan guilty of killing Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Sharma





A Delhi court on Monday found Ariz Khan guilty of killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, along with his accomplices, at the Batla House meeting in the national capital in September 2008. Thirty-five-year-old Khan arrested by Special Forces City police cell in February 2018 after being on the run for 10 years. He was convicted under Articles 302, 307, 333 and 353 (relating to assault or grievous bodily harm to a public servant in the performance of his duties), 186 (which has penal provisions for people preventing a public servant from dismiss duties), 34 and 174A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 27 of the Arms Act (which provides for imprisonment for those in possession of firearms illegally). “Hasshte proved with evidence that Khan, with his accomplices, deliberately and knowingly caused Sharma’s murder by a gunshot from a firearm,” said additional hearing judge Sandeep Yadav. Arguments on the sentence will be held on March 15. The judge further said Khan managed to escape and did not appear despite being declared a lawbreaker. The court said that through the evidence obtained in the minutes, including eyewitness, documentary and scientific, the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that Khan together with accomplices, in pursuit of the common goal, prevented Inspector Sharma from performing his public function. The court also said Khan, along with his accomplices, also fired at police officers Balwant and Balvir Singh and asked the investigating officer to determine the convict’s financial position to decide on the amount of compensation to be paid to him. was given to the victim’s family. Khan was present in court but showed no reaction to the order. On April 28, 2010, police filed an indictment against Khan (then on the run), alleged Mujahideen terrorists Shahzad Ahmad, Atif Ameen and Mohd Sajid, accusing them of killing Inspector Sharma on September 19, 2008, six days after the bombings. serial in Delhi. At least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in the blast. Shahzad Ahmad sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the Batla House meeting case by a court in July 2013.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos