Which news stories rocked the market so far in 2021?

While 2021 might still be in its infancy, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t already had its fair share of trials and tribulations. In just one month, a number of social, political, and economic events have had a resounding impact on the stock market and foreign exchange market.

Last year was a year where the global financial markets experienced some of the greatest volatility and uncertainty since the global financial crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest factor that influenced the world, closely followed by the US Elections in November and the UK’s departure from the European Union. This resulted in big fluctuations in the value of the dollar, euro, and pound, both on their own and when paired against each other. But these fluctuations were not necessarily bad news for investors. In fact, the foreign exchange market saw an influx of investors during 2020 with more amateurs and casual traders opening accounts with online trading platforms. They kept their eyes on the news and integrated the best forex trading signals from forex comparison websites like topratedfxbrokers.com to help them make the smartest decisions.

So which were the biggest stories so far this year and how did they impact the performance of the stock market and foreign exchange market?

COVID vaccine rollouts

While some countries started their COVID-19 vaccination drives at the end of 2020, January 2021 saw multiple programs being rolled out around the world. Everywhere from Albania to Zambia either started or announced they would soon be starting mass vaccination programs. But this good news didn’t last long.

Within weeks of vaccination commencing, two of the world’s largest vaccine producers Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced issues in meeting their obligations. Pfizer said there would be a delay in deliveries to countries in the EU due to the upgrading of their European production facilities. This was met with anger by the EU Member States who demanded they stick to their contracted delivery dates.

Then, AstraZeneca announced delays in the delivery of their vaccine due to production issues. Again, EU Member States panicked and demanded meetings with the pharma top brass. Markets took a turn for the worse following these stories unfolding, something that was only exacerbated by US manufacturer Merck saying it would cease the development of two anti-covid vaccines. Further drops in the stock market were noted across all continents and the EUR dropped in value against the dollar.

Chaos in the US

The US-dominated global headlines in January as a number of extraordinary events unfolded in the political scene. On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC. They were protesting at allegations the election was rigged in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The ensuing riot led to five deaths, evacuation of the surrounding area, and lockdown of the Capitol. The dollar dropped immediately but made a quick comeback as the Democrats won control of the Senate through ballots from Georgia.

Two days later, Trump found himself banned from Twitter in what was called the biggest decision in the company’s history. He was no longer able to access the platform and his 88 million followers were left fuming. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said he felt he didn’t have much choice. This sent the social media giant’s stocks plummeting, and the platform lost some $5 billion in market value shortly after the decision.

But, by 20 January the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the US, brought some respite for stocks and the dollar. The dollar began to increase on the morning of the ceremony and the US stock market recorded new all-time highs. In fact, it reached levels not seen in as many as 36 years. This was great for those who had invested in stocks during a slump in the previous days and weeks.

The ongoing saga of Brexit

Last but not least, on 31 December 2020 at midnight, the United Kingdom finalized its departure from the European Union with few understanding the deals that had been put in place. Brits woke up the next day unable to access some online services, not being able to fly to some destinations, and facing the harsh reality of what going it alone could mean. Dubbed the world’s “least popular stock market” the London Stock Exchange struggled through 2020 and limped into 2021.

In terms of the value of the GBP, the pound didn’t crash but analysts predict that it will suffer greatly in the months and years to come.

As we move into the second month of the year, who knows what’s in store and what chaos and investor opportunities it will create in the world’s markets.