Uttarakhand CM Rawat leaves for Delhi amid speculation of change of leadership

Uttarakhand Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat left for Delhi on March 8 amid growing speculation about a change of leadership in the State. An official in the chief minister’s office in Dehradun confirmed his departure but said the visit was of a “routine nature”. BJP sources said the party’s top command called Mr Rawat to the national capital for further discussions after a meeting of the main BJP state committee chaired by central observers was held in Dehradun on March 6th. However, Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat claimed there was likely no leadership change in the state and Saturday’s meeting discussed events to mark the end of four years in office of the Rawat-led government. Mr Rawat was due to attend several programs in Gairsain and Dehradun on March 8, but they were to be canceled following a call from Delhi. As issues of growing discontent between party MLAs and a long-delayed Cabinet expansion continue to rage from time to time, speculation about a change of leadership in the State took off after national BJP deputy leader Raman Singh and caretaker State party Dushyant Kumar Gautam arrived in Dehradun on March 6 to chair an unscheduled meeting of the State party group. The main group meeting was held at a time when most of the party’s MLAs and Ministers, including the Prime Minister, were in Gairsain to attend the important State Assembly budget session. The Budget session was brought to an abrupt end after it passed the State Budget for fiscal years 2021-22 and all MLAs and Ministers were convened in Dehradun for the main committee meeting. Members of the main group MP Rajya Sabha Naresh Bansal, Tehri Mala MP Rajya Lakshmi Shah, former Prime Minister Vijay Bahuguna, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, Minister of State Dhan Singh Rawat, Secretary General of the State BJP among others attended the meeting which lasted for more than two hours. Raman Singh, the former Prime Minister of Chhattisgarh, spoke separately with each member of the core group to get their feedback. He also went to the official residence of the Prime Minister where about 40 MLAs of the parties had gathered and later visited the RSS office in Dehradun. Another core group member and Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also met with Mr Raman Singh at Jolly Grant Airport late in the evening. Meanwhile, Mr Bhagat said the main group meeting discussed the celebrations to be held in the 70 constituencies of the State Assembly on March 18 to mark the end of four years in office of the BJP government. He claimed there was likely no leadership change in the state and also dismissed reports that there was resentment among party lawmakers.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month.

