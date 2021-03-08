The feminist perspective needed in environmental studies to combat the climate crisis

Women are disproportionately affected by the ongoing climate crisis as they directly direct natural resources in most communities through activities such as water collection and food production, making it necessary to look at all areas of environmental research with a single lens. gender, scientists say.

“As climate change continues to make water resources unsustainable and scarce, marginalized women and groups need to lose more because of their position within water dynamics,” FTI geographer Angela Caretta told PTI Martina and senior lecturer at Lund University in Sweden.

Caretta, who is the lead Coordinator of the ‘water’ chapter for the 2nd Working Group of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said women are particularly affected by their exclusion from decision-making roles in management. of water and irrigation.

“Water as a means of agricultural production is dominated by men through a hydro-patriarchy, which means that the dependence of women in male-dominated societies and communities is reflected in the water sector,” she said.

“This unequal approach is manifested in the act of taking water, in which the distances traveled for water will increase, health conditions for women will deteriorate and they will become more dependent on male income figures,” the geographer explained. feminist.

Debra Roberts, head of the Sustainable and Elastic Unit of City Initiatives in eKewini Municipality in Durban, South Africa, agrees.

According to Roberts, young girls and women have been deprived of social status in many cases – from not learning to swim, to lack of access to education – by limiting their adaptive capacity amid the climate crisis.

Women are also disproportionately affected by environmental degradation due to industrial mining operations across the globe.

Citing her previous research with Sofia Zaragoc at the Universidad de San Francisco in Ecuador, Caretta said the large-scale extraction of water for mining in South America is linked to territorial dispersion, pollution and an increase in violence. gender-based, “all of which directly affect women”.

“In particular, indigenous women are affected by these impacts on water as they are built as protectors of culture and natural resources, in addition to being mothers,” she explained.

In order to challenge these inequalities, the climate scientist asserted that it is essential to rise up and recognize the ongoing, active organization that women in Latin America do against these extractive industries.

Caretta said the lived experiences of women in such communities should be incorporated into decision-making processes, “whether these be city council meetings or World Bank reports”.

Roberts agreed, adding that it is critical for scientists to understand the people and social systems that use their findings.

“This is why understanding politics and history should be a prerequisite for anyone working in the applied sciences. This understanding of the relationship between science and society has stayed with me and informed my later career in the science of climate change. “Roberts told PTI.

“How to break the energy hierarchy and how to build equality? How can any adaptation and mitigation project, sustainable development project break gender blindness?”, Are some questions that need to be addressed in the search for climate change, according to the professor Joyashree Roy from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand.

Caretta added that researchers need to be better aware of their privileges and the unequal dynamics of power between their “field” research participants and themselves.

“I may be biased, but I believe all geographers should be feminist geographers. By adding a layer of research to people’s lived experience and subjectivity, we can better understand and inform environmental interactions,” she explained. she.

One way to overcome the uneven effects of the climate crisis would be to have more women scientists studying its effects, Roy believes.

“Women currently make up less than 30 percent of researchers worldwide, and recent studies have found that women in STEM fields publish less, get paid less for their research, and do not progress as much as men in their careers,” she said. she for PTI.

The Covid-19 pandemic has added to these disasters, according to Caretta

“The pandemic has turned the clock on gender equality significantly. During the pandemic, male researchers took advantage of work from home to produce article after article for publication, while women scientists bear the dual burden of housework and professional work,” he said. Lund University added.

Roy hopes for better progress, moving towards the future.

“The IPCC is making rapid progress in breaking free from this stereotype and trying many ways to make scientists better at improving this balance,” she said.

“Talks about climate change should be in our daily discussion if we as humanity want to avoid the worst impact. Similar is the case of gender segregation,” Roy added.

