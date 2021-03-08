Paid work, unpaid work and housework: Why are so many Indian women out of the workforce?

In her book The right to equality: From the promise to power – which is the fifth volume in the Rethinking India series – author Nisha Agrawal looks at the reality of gender equality in India against the promises made in the country Constitution.

A statement reads, “What reveals is that even today, India remains a very unequal country and that women control, at best, about 10-15 percent of economic and political resources. While there has been progress in some areas, in many other areas, there has been very little and much uneven progress. One of the main reasons for the slow progress is that social norms that give men and women special roles and identities are ‘contagious’ and very difficult to change. “

An excerpt (published with permission from Penguin Random House India):

Understanding women’s economic work

A large focus on this discussion is declining. However, an equally important (if not more) important issue is the consistently low level of women LFPR (labor force participation rate)) in India, lower than our South Asian neighbors Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In joint work with Naila Kabeer, we examine the factors that form the low level. Our results are based on a large primary household survey in seven districts in West Bengal. We collect data for all indicators included in official surveys, and for additional variables that are not usually included in surveys. Since we wanted to focus on what specific internal constraints prevent women from working, we asked specific questions whether they were primarily responsible for child care, care for the elderly, standard household chores (cooking, laundry, etc.). .), And if they covered their heads / faces always, sometimes, or never. The latter is taken as a representative of cultural conservatism; indeed, internationally, the fact that women cover their faces in public spaces is often criticized as an oppressive practice. Of course, the context in the West is different in that the covering of the head / face is associated with being a Muslim. In India, the practice is followed by Hindus and Muslims, and in recognition of this, we label it more broadly as a veil, rather than as wearing a burqa or hijab. We have implemented simple changes to the official survey questionnaires in order to get better evaluations of the work of women lying in the gray area. Therefore, our estimates are higher than official estimates, but even with an improved measurement, just over half (52 percent) count as working. Which means that job participation is low, even after work in the gray area is included.

The critical role of internal affairs

We then explored the main limitations on women’s ability to work. Our main findings were that women were primarily responsible for routine household chores such as cooking, cleaning and housekeeping, over and above standard explanations in the literature (age, location, education, marriage and so on) as well as caring responsibilities seniors, reduces their probability of working. If home affairs emerge as an important determinant of women’s labor force participation, after controlling for standard explanatory factors, the question arises: to what extent are low LFPRs found in India in particular but in South Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) wider countries, reflect international changes in women’s involvement in household chores? There is some indicative evidence that indeed, in these regions, women spend more time in unpaid, broadly defined care work (including personal care, housework, or other voluntary care work) in relation to a range of places. other developing and developed in the world. According to OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) data, in 2014, the female-male ratio of time devoted to unpaid care work was 10.25 and 9.83 respectively in Pakistan and India respectively in both countries with LFPR lower female rates in South Asia compared to 1.85 in the UK and 1.61 in the US The first factors traditionally seen as cultural norms restricting women’s participation in paid work, such as the practice of covering or adhering to Islam, are irrelevant in the analysis. our after the conventional variables have been calculated. Given that the primary responsibility for household chores falls on the woman, we suggest that the conventional definition of cultural norms should be revised and shifted to focus on the real culprit, i.e., the cultural norm that places the burden of household chores almost exclusively on women.

Women who are primarily responsible for common household chores such as cooking, cleaning and housekeeping, over and above standard explanations in the literature, as well as caring responsibilities for the elderly, reduce their likelihood of working. (Photo: Getty Images / Thinkstock)

Are there any unfulfilled job applications?

Do women really want to participate in paid work, or have they internalized the family-to-family model that takes them away to take care of home and family? What about the income effect, according to which women work only if it is necessary for economic reasons, and retire as soon as they do not need it? What about the penalty for marriage, that is, women who leave the labor force once they get married? Thus, women’s work may be a sign of the economic obligations of trying to reach both ends rather than an expression of their desire for economic independence. We research the evidence for this in our survey. Married women are less likely to work than unmarried women, but marriage in India is almost universal (making marriage the most common career choice for women), and asking women to choose marriage or paid work does not is a fair or real choice. We asked women who were not currently working if they would accept paid work if it was made available in or near their homes; 73.5 percent said yes. When asked further, 18.7 per cent expressed a preference for full-time regular work, 7.8 per cent for part-time regular work; 67.8 percent for full-time full-time work and 5.78 percent for part-time work. It seems that there was indeed a large unmet demand for paid work, whether regular or occasional, full-time or part-time, as long as the work in question was in line with their internal responsibilities. Based on this, we suggest that being out of the workforce is less a matter of choice for a large number of women, and more a reflection of the demands of unpaid household responsibilities.

Rising open unemployment

LFPRs are made up of working women, and women who are looking for work or are available for work (but currently not working), ie women in the workforce, whether or not they are employed. Developing countries usually have unemployment or masked unemployment, where individuals are involved in very productive living activities and do not openly declare themselves unemployed. When jobs are scarce, women are usually withdrawn from the labor force instead of declaring themselves to be job seekers, i.e. being openly unemployed. A feature of the 201718 data is the staggering rise in open unemployment, which is again driven by rural women, a clear indicator of unfilled job demand.

What is the role of stigma or fear of sexual violence?

We have now seen that there are other components of the puzzle that need to be joined, or other points that need to be linked, before the full picture of women’s low participation in work becomes clear. What exactly is the role of stigma in explaining low participation by women? It is hard to get a clear answer to this because we would need strong evidence of growing intolerance towards women working outside the home, which we do not have. Also, consider this. Urban female LFPRs have always been lower than rural ones. If stigmatism is the main reason underlying this gap, then it follows that urban women have faced greater stigma than rural women. But the whole decline in LFPR is due to rural women. Does this mean that the stigma, which may be greater in urban areas, has remained roughly constant but has increased in rural areas? This does not make sense. Finally, the stigma of working outside the home as a sign of low status is typical in upper caste women; Dalit and Adivas women have always worked outside the home on a much larger scale. But the latest drop is bigger for them than their upper caste sisters. The only set of explanations that fits all of these facts is the following combination: (un) availability of work which is consistent with internal responsibility, i.e., either in or near home or in a place where it is easy to reached. What about fear of sexual violence? Recent studies find that perceptions of violence prevent women from working outside the home, in the sense that either women are less likely to work in regions with greater violence against women, or that increased reports of sexual violence reduce women’s probability. urban working outside the home Both of these stories are completely plausible: women are less likely to go to regions with high levels of public crimes against women. However, these results do not shed light on the sustainability of the low average labor force participation of Indian women.