Arthritis drug Tocilizumab could improve survival in patients with severe COVID-19, suggests Indian study- News Technology, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff A tried and tested drug used to treat arthritis, an inflammatory condition, also increases the survival outcomes of patients with severe COVID-19, according to a new study in Lancet. Results from Phase 3 trial “COVID India Tocilizumab (COVINTOC)” The first randomized controlled trial of the drug for COVID-19, made entirely in a lower income country (LMIC) have been published in Respiratory medicine Lancet.The study was written by a team of 20 researchers led by Dr Arvinder S Soin of Medanta, Dr Rajesh Chawla of Apollo Hospitals and Dr Manoj Goel of Fortis Hospitals in India. The researchers investigated the effects of tocilizumab in preventing the progression of COVID-19 disease. Some 180 patients were recruited for the study, from 12 public and private hospitals in India. Of these volunteers, 90 were enrolled tocilizumab and standard care while 90 others received standard care only. In the tocilizumab-treated group, the fraction of patients who observed their disease progressing to 28 days (from moderate to severe, or from severe to death) was 12 percent (11 of 91), compared with 18 percent (16 from 88) of patients given standard care. While this is not a substantial change, the study found a more interesting pattern among patients who had severe COVID-19 disease. In this group, the percentage of patients whose disease died in 28 days was 16 percent (eight out of 50) in the tocilizumab group and 34 percent (14 out of 41) in the standard care group. Patients with severe COVID-19 disease who were given the medication showed lower mortality rates than those given standard care. The study also highlights unresolved controlled trials of tocilizumab from around the world, showing contradictory results in COVID-19 hospitalized patients, but also shows the potential to reduce the time one should discharge someone with COVID-19 and facilitate care demand intensive. The study authors reported that when tocilizumab was consumed, no significant change in death or ventilator use was observed in patients with moderate or severe COVID-19 disease. They also show that arthritis medicine, in a mixed trial and multiethnic trial, reduces progress in ventilator use and death. While there were numerous reasons (not the most important of which was the small sample size of the study), the study makes no conclusive argument regarding the use of tocilizumab for COVID-19. The authors said the drug should be further investigated. “…. post-hoc evidence from this study suggests that tocilizumab may still be effective in patients with severe COVID-19 and thus should be further investigated in future studies,” the study authors concluded. Tocilizumab was also among the drugs tested in the world’s largest trial of existing COVID-19 drugs Recovery Trialin the UK. In it, 596 (29 percent) of the 2022 patients in the study were given tocilizumab, and showed that the drug improved the condition of COVID-19 patients burned by hypoxia and systemic inflammation. “In COVID-19 hospitalized patients with hypoxia and systemic inflammation, tocilizumab improved survival and other clinical outcomes. These benefits were seen regardless of the level of respiratory support and were in addition to the benefits of systemic corticosteroids,” according to Recovery report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos