Which countries have more women in their national parliaments? [Infographic]





Today marks International Women’s Day, an important occasion to highlight the key steps taken by women around the world, as well as the work that still needs to be done towards shaping an equal future. The road to gender equality remains long, and in the United States, women made only $ 0.81 for every dollar a man made in 2020, according to an analysis by PayScale. The United Nations says women still win 23% less than men worldwide and that they occupy less than a quarter of parliamentary seats worldwide. Seeing the latter in more detail, some countries are embracing this trend and have made tremendous progress in achieving gender equality within their parliaments. Proportionately, Rwanda has more women in parliament than any other country and Data of the Inter-Parliamentary Union shows that her lower room was 61.3% female since January 2021. Her progress can be traced back to the country genocide in 1994 which left a devastated society that was 60-70% female with most uneducated women and unaccustomed to keeping work outside the home. The horrific events forced Rwanda to open the country to women and implement a range of sweeping changes, one of which was a gender quota mandating that women hold 30% of political seats. Rwanda is by no means the only country with such gender quotas in the country and others include Tunisia, Nepal and Cameroon. The second highest number of women in parliament can be found in Cuba, where women also enjoy a majority. Article 44 of the Cuban Constitution states that “the state guarantees women the same opportunities and opportunities as men in order to achieve the full participation of women in the development of the country”. This is evident in her lower house where 54.5% of the legislature is female. The country with the third highest presence of women in parliament is, perhaps surprisingly, in the Middle East. As of early 2021, half of the UAE National Federal Council was female. The United States has a serious job on their hands to match the progress of those countries and is again in 67th position, despite the fact that the share of women serving in the 117th Congress reaches its highest share in history . 120 women are serving in the House of Representatives, occupying 27% of its total seats. Looking at both the House and the Senate, women occupy 144 of the 539 seats that once again function with 27%. Although this is low compared to some other countries, it still represents a 50% increase in the 112th Congress a decade ago. In both chambers, women make up 40% of House Democrats and 32% of Senate Democrats, compared to 14% of House Republicans and 16% of Senate Republicans, according to data compiled by the Pew Research Center. * Click below to enlarge (graphic by Statista) The share of women in the lower house of parliament. Statista



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos