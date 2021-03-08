International
Covid: Schools reopen and take care of home visits that allow blocking in England
Millions of students are returning to classrooms and people can now visit their loved ones in care homes more regularly as part of the first step in relieving congestion in England.
As students return school for the first time in at least two months, the rules for meeting a person from another family will also be released to allow recreation and not just exercise.
It means people can meet another person for a coffee or picnic outside but the “stay home” message will remain in place.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped easing restrictions Monday would mark a major step on his roadmap to freedom – which can be seen by all. Covid restrictions lifted until June 21st.
He told the Daily Telegraph that although it was only a small relaxation of the rules, the changes would bring joy and relief to families after months of difficult restrictions.
Asked Sunday about the dangers involved in reopening schools, Mr Johnson said he agreed with education experts that more harm was being done to students by keeping them at home.
He said on a visit to a vaccination center in north London: I think the danger is in fact not going back to school tomorrow given all the suffering, all the learning losses we have seen. “
Schools reopen
All elementary schools should be fully reopened today, Children Minister Vicky Ford told ITV News, but many high schools may choose to shake the reopening to allow massive coronavirus testing to be performed.
They are required to take three Covid-19 tests at school and one at home during the first two weeks. You will then be sent the test to do at home twice a week.
Face masks are also being advised indoors in high schools and college, where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Elementary school children are not required to have coronavirus tests or wear face masks.
Some children will be returning to school in Northern Ireland for the first time since December. Students P1 to P3 will return to the classroom but will return to distance learning after two weeks.
The chief inspector of English schools had warned of eating disorders and children self-harm, saying they endured boredom, loneliness, misery and anxiety during the third national blockade.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is looking at proposals for a five-year academic year, a shorter summer break and longer school days to help students achieve their education.
The Minister of Children, Mrs. Young, responding to an ITV News poll which showed that “83% of people” believe teachers should have been vaccinated before opening the school, said school staff “is no more at risk than other line operations first “.
She said any teacher who was considered extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus should have been vaccinated by now.
Careful home visits
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of residents of care homes in England will be able to see a friend or relative named face to face from this week.
But visitors will be tested, put on personal protective equipment (PPE) and required to keep physical contact to a minimum.
Holding hands is allowed, but hugs and kisses are not allowed, the government has said in its instructions.
The government said 82 other people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 since Sunday, the first time less than 100 deaths have been reported since 19 October.
The declining rate of cases has led to calls for the Prime Minister to speed up the plan to lift the blockade.
Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, made up of skeptical blocking Conservative MPs, told BBC Radio 4s Westminster Hour that the government should submit the map.
More than 1.1 million people in the UK have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The first 22.2 million doses were administered. People ages 56 to 59 are being invited to book for a kick from this week.
Listen to our Coronavirus Podcast
