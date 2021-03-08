International Women’s Day: All women team takes control of Delhi ATC at IGI Airport | India News





New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a team for all women addressed air traffic control (ATC) operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. “It’s a great experience. We feel special to have a team of all the women here. Air traffic is growing day by day after COVID. All the women are handling the traffic very well. This is a male-dominated job. “However, I believe women are equally capable of handling such stressful air traffic monitoring work,” Shilpam Ratan, Air Traffic Control (ATC) manager, told ANI. “Indeed it’s really challenging. But, soon, I believe it will be a female-dominated job. We got some wishes from some pilots today on the occasion of International Women’s Day,” she added. “I feel happy working here. I started working here in 1984. I was the only woman working then. It was taboo before. But despite them, I like to do ATC tasks. The job is stressful. “However, I believe we women can manage our housework and office work well,” said Ritu Sharma, ATC General Manager. “I feel very happy and proud to see all the women working here. Despite it being a stressful job, I hope we can inspire many women to come forward and do this job,” said Gurpreet Kaur, Assistant General Manager and the only access of women controller and radar instructor to IGI airport. “I would like to say my greetings on International Women’s Day to all the women of our aviation industry. We are trying to recruit as many official women in this field. In the last 4-5 years, we We have increased the representation of women in this field by 25-30 percent Speaking of Delhi Airport, more than 20 percent of women are providing airport navigation service.Today, a team of all women is handling ATC operations at the airport charge of Indira Gandhi International of the country in New Delhi, “said Anuj Aggarwal, Chairman, Airports Authority of India. “My best wishes to all our official women and AAI staff on the occasion of Women’s Day and we are proud of their great contribution to the tremendous growth of our esteemed organization. Today all ATCO women are in control “operations at the IGI Airport Control Tower and several other airports. I visited IGI Airport today to personally congratulate them on this occasion,” said IN Murthy, Member (ANS) at IGI Airport ANS Unit this morning. The women’s team led the entire air traffic control of the Flight Information Region in Delhi. It includes control tower, clothing control and roadside control. The ATC Tower at Delhi Airport is capable of handling more than 1,200 flights per day with a peak hour handling capacity of 75 flights. India Airports Authority in recent years has encouraged women to take on the challenging work of air traffic management. The participation of women as Air Traffic Controllers has increased with each subsequent group of trainees due to the safe and professional environment they experience while achieving career advancement. These ATC women are highly trained to deal with high levels of air traffic, bad weather or emergencies. Women are now looking for a profession that has remained a male bastion so far. They have come a long way since 1989 when the first group of 9 female controllers was recruited to the AAI. TV live Women contribute to a large workforce as Air Traffic Controllers at most major airports as well as remote stations in India. At the Airports Authority of India, female employees make up about 15 per cent of the total power of 16,877 employees. They are not only moving up the ladder in the executive field but also addressing most of the former male-dominated positions including fire service, engineering, industrial relations and airport operations.







