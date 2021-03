Jyotiraditya Scindia once a decision-maker in Cong, now a supporter of BJP: Rahul: The Tribune India

New Delhi, 8 March Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a turn to his once close friend and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying “who was previously counted among the” decision makers “in his former party, now just has to enjoy the seat back as a spectator since he crossed the saffron pastures “. The remarks of the former Congress chief came during a two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress here that started over the previous day. According to party sources, Gandhi said he was telling Scindia “to work hard, so that he could be a Prime Minister”. “He (Scindia) had decision-making power in our party and he always stayed with me. But he left the party and joined the BJP and look where he is sitting today. “He is sitting in the middle of the scenes,” Gandhi was quoted as saying. Scindia was one of the leaders of Congress who could call Gandhi at any time. He had a free passage to the home of the former President of Congress. However, Scindia left the party in March last year orchestrating the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia became a member of Rajya Sabha from BJP. He had lost the Lok Sabha 2019 polls from KP Singh Yadav despite competing from his traditional Guna headquarters, which was considered a Scindia family stronghold in Madhya Pradesh. In a question from a youth leader, regarding the t-shirts, which have been turned into party, the source quoted Gandhi as saying, “Congress is like a sea. Here everyone who follows the party ideology is welcome. do not do this follow the ideology of the party can leave at any time. ” high. After the Youth Congress meeting, Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “He met with IYC colleagues and discussed national issues. At every step, we must wage a non-violent fight against the RSS mentality – so that the diversity and culture of India does not is criticized. ” The National Executive of the Youth Congress is being organized in the national capital in which several senior leaders of the youth wing are participating. IANS







