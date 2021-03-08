



Nigel Farage is now available to record personalized messages to members of the public after they quit politics and join Cameo video sharing platform. For just, 63.75, the former UKIP leader says he will record a “Mother’s Day message, a birthday, a wedding, to surprise someone”. “But I promise you, I will mention it Brexi“I will mention Trump,” warns the Eurosceptic enthusiast in a video recorded from a phone box, promoting his services on his Cameo profile page. Mr Farage says he joined the platform to “connect with people from all over the world in a more personal way”. Since joining the platform, he has amassed 123 members of the ‘fan club’ and has a 4.6 star rating after receiving 10 ratings. Former MEP, which announced on Sunday that he was retiring as UK Reform leader and was leaving party politics for good, writes in his profile that “they call me Mr. Brexit … some people say I’m controversial and can not care less”. The site says it usually responds to requests for messages within 13 hours. The American site Cameo, which was created in 2016, describes itself as “the main market that connects fans directly with their favorite pop culture icons through personalized video messaging, direct calls + live messaging”. Who else is in Cameo? Mr Farage is probably the top British politician on the platform, but he is by no means the only Brit to accuse fans of personalized messages. While ITV News has not been able to find any other British politicians on Cameo, it has a whole range of celebrities, including comedians Jo Brand, who charges 45 for the message, and Jason Manford, who charges 52.50. Other Brits include Miranda Hart, who charges 150, and Paul Chuckle, who will record a video message for just 36.75. Dozens of social media influencers have taken the opportunity to upload fans for video messages, including The island of love stars Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes. There are also some extremely famous faces on the platform, including Floyd ‘the Money’ Mayweather, who costs 749.25, rapper Akon, who charges 416.25, and even ‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor, who accuses 375. Listen to the ITV News Policy Podcast:

