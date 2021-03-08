Thailand in a green rush as the government pushes cannabis as money production

Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the factory grew as the government opened up the use of hemp in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new money production.

The government held a congress in Buriram province in northeastern Thailand over the weekend to educate the public on cannabis use and promote businesses. People were able to taste hemp-based noodles, ice cream and drinks.

Hemp plants are a variety of cannabis that have higher concentrations of CBD, non-psychoactive ingredients in marijuana and lower levels of tetrahydrocannabol (THC).

“Ganja (marijuana) is the rising star to bring our good quality of life and money into our bags as good (economy) as before and even better,” said Withid Sarideechaikoo, Buriram public health director and organizer of the Cannabis 360 event, referring to the local name of the plant.

“It will bring good life to us and to the country.”

Thailand has pushed cannabis as a money maker and state-owned drug maker, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization has said it would buy one kilogram of cannabis with 12% CBD, a non-psychoactive ingredient, for 45,000 baht ($ 1,500).

A group of seven individuals can form an enterprise in the village and seek permission from the government to grow hemp.

Thailand, which has a tradition of using cannabis to relieve pain and fatigue, legalized marijuana for medical use and research in 2017 to boost agricultural income.

“It’s in Tais’ mind that delicious beef noodle soup should be added with ganja,” said noodle shop owner Sitthichan Wutthiphonkun.

“This (cannabis) thing will not only boost our restaurant business, but it will drive the whole economy. People will want to try it from food to cosmetics.”

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.