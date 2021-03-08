Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his wife have tested positive for the virus.





Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, have tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, the office said. Al-Assads on Monday. The couple are in good health and will continue to work while quarantining at home for at least two weeks, his office added. The period of their isolation comes before the 10th anniversary of the civil war in Syria, as Mr. Al-Assad faces an economy worse than ever since the start of fighting in 2011. Syrians already lived in devastated cities with a disease of a well-equipped health care system. As of Monday, the country of about 17 million people had officially reported 15,981 infections and 1,063 deaths according to a New York Times database. But cases are likely to be counted, experts have said, given that government records tend to hide countries’ battles. The consequences of the conflict, along with sweeping Western sanctions and blockades, have also left Syrians trying to feed themselves. Food prices doubled last year, and the World Food Program warned last month that more than 60 percent of the population, or about 12.4 million people, were at risk of going hungry. Many Syrians have been left to use desperate measures to find fuel and food for themselves and their families. In a private meeting with pro-government journalists, Mr. Al-Assad was asked about Syria’s economic decline, The New York Times reported in February.

I know, he said, according to two people with knowledge of the discussion. I know. But he did not offer any concrete steps to fix the problems beyond the idea: TV channels should cancel cooking shows so as not to insult Syrians with images of inaccessible food.







