The head of justice says the state needs 21 more judges

On Friday, Alabama Supreme Court President Tom Parker (R) said the Alabama Judicial System needs more funding and at least 21 more judges.

The Alabama House of Representatives will debate Tuesday the budget of the general state fund for fiscal year 2022. In the proposed budget of the House Ways and Means Committee. the government judicial branch is receiving an increase of $ 4,585,202 which is $ 228,000 more than Gov. Kay Ivey (R) in her budget request. That would be slightly more than a 2.6 percent increase over the 2021 budget for courts of $ 176,094,674 to bring the courts to $ 180,679,876.

Of the increased funding for the courts, only $ 2,137,625 has been budgeted for the unified judicial system.

The legislature is reviewing legislation to reinstate retired judges on a part-time basis to deal with backlog cases. This legislation, Bill Bill 109, was sponsored by the President of the Jim Hill Chamber Judiciary, R-Odenville.

She passed the House almost unanimously, Parker said. It is currently being considered by the Alabama Senate.

Parker said he is confident he can hire 21 retired judges who are willing to return part-time while still withdrawing their pensions, to help resolve backlog issues that have only been exacerbated by COVID -19 and the closure of many courthouses for weeks in pandemics.

These judges are experienced and willing to go to work, Parker said. They are dedicated public servants who want to do something to help

Parker said the number 21 was determined by a case study. The areas with the greatest need are Baldwin County (28th District), Madison City (23rd District) and 19th District, which includes Chilton, Autauga, and Elmore County.

Baldwin with an estimated 2021 population of 233,992 people has grown 27.79 percent since 2010 and is the fastest growing county in the state of Alabama. Madison has an estimated population of 384,719 people, 14.47 more than in 2010 (the fourth highest growth rate in the state). Elmore, Chilton and Autauga Counties have risen at a rate of 2.58, 2.99 and 3.23 percent to bring their combined population to 183,104 in 2021 which would make the 19th Judiciary District the eighth largest district if it was just a circuit. Many Alabama Judicial Districts that are just one county are nowhere near that total population.

DeKalb County District Court Judge Steven Whitmire carries the charge of two judges, Parker said.

Parker said HB109 is a forbidden gap. What they really need are more regular judges, but it costs money.

$ 400,000 is the minimum, Parker said. This is the judge, the secretary of judges (who is more than a secretary, they are pushing paper across the legal system keeping things moving, and a judicial assistant.

Parker said an early legislature “wiped out” the Alabama court system.

Under the law, you can not cut the salary of an elected official, Parker explained why the courts could not have cut the salary. The layoffs went to people at the bottom of the pay scale – bailiffs and the 9th forensic specialists working in county clerks’ offices. I have restored justice specialists; but we still do not have bailiffs. Sheriffs are responsible for the security of the court; but they should not be responsible for the security of the courtroom.

Our judges deserve to have their security, Parker said. It is not safe in this world today.

Parker credited judges and their staffs with keeping the Judicial System afloat despite cuts.

They are dedicated professionals, Parker said. They are not functionaries or bureaucrats. This commitment is what has kept them moving forward with a miserable underfunding.

Parker says he has developed a plan to restore the judicial system; but the implementation of this plan will require more funding than the general fund.

The Chief Justice said the Retired Judges Act passed the House last year to address backlog issues; but the global COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the regular 2020 legislative session; before the Senate addressed it. COVID-19 has worsened the situation; because conducting jury trials while still maintaining social distancing protocols has made jury trials extremely difficult in many courtrooms in Alabama.

The protocols we have set up have worked, Parker said. There are no reports of anyone serving on a COVID-19 jury.

We hope to be in complete boredom soon, Parker said.

Parker said HB109 will help treat some of the backlogs; but that will be after October 1 when the 2022 budget year begins before he can fill those retired judicial positions.