Fact Sheet on Gender and Age Sensitive Assistance (Last Updated on 08/03/2021) – World





What is it Natural hazards and man-made crises are not gender neutral: they have a different impact on women, girls, boys and men of all ages. To respond effectively to the different needs of different gender-related groups, EU humanitarian assistance must take gender into account. Why is this important? Gender and age integration enhances the quality of the humanitarian program, in line with the EU humanitarian mandate and other international commitments. Help that is not gender- and age-sensitive is less effective. It risks not reaching the most vulnerable people or not responding adequately to their specific needs. Furthermore, it can expose populations vulnerable to risks such as sexual violence and gender-based violence. How are we helping? European Consensus on Humanitarian Aid Stresses the need to integrate gender considerations, including protection strategies against sexual violence and gender-based violence (GBV), into the humanitarian response. It emphasizes the importance of promoting the participation of women, girls, boys and men affected by crises in the design, implementation and evaluation of humanitarian action. European Commission Document ‘Gender in humanitarian aid: different needs, adapted assistance‘, 2013, describes a strengthened policy approach to gender and gender-based violence in humanitarian settings. To ensure the effective implementation of this policy, the European Commission introduced a Gender Age Marker in 2014. This tool measures how EU-funded humanitarian actions integrate gender and age considerations. In 2020, second evaluation report stressed that in 2016 and 2017, 89% of all EU humanitarian aid integrated gender and age considerations ‘strongly’ or ‘to a certain extent’. In 2016, the European Commission issued a new policy with further guidance on protection activities, including gender-based violence. European Union Gender Action Plan 2016-2020 sets out the framework for action on all activities on gender equality and women’s empowerment in the EU’s external relations, as well as on EU Member States. In November 2020, the EU adopted its new Gender Action Plan for 2021-2025. It includes several humanitarian benefits, including gender-based violence, sexual and reproductive health, and the Gender Age Marker. In 2013, the ‘Call to Action for Protection from Gender-Based Violence in Emergency Cases’ was created. This is a global initiative aimed at implementing structural changes in the humanitarian system to address GBV. It brings together 89 partners, including states, NGOs and international organizations. The EU has been an active member of the Call to Action and led this initiative in 2017-2018. During its leadership, The EU set clear priorities, including advocating for the need to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and increasing the focus on GBV prevention in emergencies. Annual EU progress reports can be found at the official website. In September 2020, the ‘Call to Action’ published a new roadmap covering the period 2021-2025. In January 2021, the EU renewed its commitments to the Call to Action, welcoming the latter’s new map for 2021-2025. Among other things, the EU is committed to: implement and disseminate its respective humanitarian policies for GBV in emergencies

support capacity building of staff and partners to enhance systematic gender mainstreaming in humanitarian assistance

continue to advocate for the need to address: GBV in emergencies from the onset of crises the importance of GBV risk mitigation and gender sensitive humanitarian assistance promote the work of the Call to Action for Protection from Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies, including through its engagement with EU Member States (16 EU Member States are a partner of the Call to Action)

respond to GBV in emergencies against women, girls, men and boys

Annual report on funding allocations for targeted humanitarian actions in line with the GBV line with the European Consensus on Humanitarian Aid (2008), includes GBV protection strategies in all aspects of humanitarian aid

promote the active participation of women in humanitarian aid

implement a Nexus approach to GBV prevention and response, wherever possible.

