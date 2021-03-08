Cambodia turns hotel into COVID hospital as cases increase





PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) – A demolished luxury hotel in the Cambodian capital completed its 500-room coronavirus hospital on Monday as authorities enforced a new law imposing criminal penalties for violating health rules, and infections continued to rise. in the country of Southeast Asia.

Grand Duke Phnom Penh has not been in action for two years and is now set up to treat virus patients amid a third wave of the pandemic in Cambodia. Prime Minister Hun Sen has appointed General Hun Manet, his eldest son and a powerful army chief, to lead the two-day effort to turn the hotel into a makeshift hospital.

The property is currently owned by a Chinese businessman who renamed it after buying it from a Cambodian tycoon. It is unclear why the wealthy hotel has since closed. Located in the center of Phnom Penh and apparently in good condition, the hotel was well known in the 2000s and was a popular destination for foreign embassies, NGOs and other groups during conferences or summits hosted by the government. . On Friday, the Cambodian government passed a law allowing criminal penalties, including fines and prison sentences, for violating health measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus. For example, under the new law, intentionally spreading the virus is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, or 20 years if the offense was committed by an organized group. The law also includes administrative measures, such as travel bans, assembly bans, blockades of areas with large numbers of virus cases, and “administrative and other unspecified measures that are needed to respond to and prevent the spread of and COVID-19 “. Critics say such vague provisions allow for possible excesses and abuses by the authorities because they can arbitrarily target people and groups, such as those protesting government policies. Cambodia has officially registered 1,011 cases of the virus and no deaths since the pandemic began. The Ministry of Health announced 24 new infections on Monday. A ministry statement said the new cases were triggered by an outbreak of the local community. Beinshte found in a foreign resident who broke the quarantine at a hotel and went to a nightclub in early February. This caused a host of infections and prompted the government on February 20 to announce a two-week closure of all public schools, cinemas, bars and entertainment areas in Phnom Penh.

The government has extended closures for more than two weeks for schools, gyms, concert halls, museums and other entertainment venues in Phnom Penh, near Kandal and Sihanoukville coastal provinces. ___ Associated Press writer Bill Bredesen in Bangkok contributed to this report.

