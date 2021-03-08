Taiwan aims to sink half of Chinese invasion fleet It may take years to buy enough missiles





A Harpoon launcher in Danish service. Maritime Library Archive

To defeat a Chinese invasion fleet, the Taiwanese army will have to sink half of the attacking ships. But sinking hundreds of ships would potentially require an arsenal of no less than 1,200 anti-ship missiles. These were the conclusions of an in-depth analysis that the Taiwanese government conducted last summer under the auspices of the so-called Joint Theater Level Simulation System. But the new delays mean it could take years for Taipei to get all the missiles it needs. Deputy Defense Minister Zhang Zheping said last spring that Taiwan’s current stockpile of anti-ship missiles would leave many Chinese ships on the ground to prevent capture from Beijing. In May, Taipei announced it would spend $ 2.4 billion buying ground-launched Harpoon missiles, 100 miles from US defense firm Boeing.

. 400 Harpoons, fired from 100 rocket-propelled grenade launchers mounted on a truck supported by 25 mobile radars, would increase Taiwanese anti-ship missile arsenal by half to 1,200 rounds. Home-made Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III missiles and older Harpoon models would make up the balance. Assuming each missile has a 50% and 70% chance of hitting its target and also assuming that Chinese bombing destroys or suppresses a significant number of launchers because 1200 missiles should be enough to sink hundreds of ships Chinese and stop a cold invasion attempt if Taipeis calculations are sound The math is debatable, of course. And in any case, it may be 2025 before Taiwan finally gets its new Harpoon trucks. And 2026 or later before getting enough missiles to fully arm any truck. The initial plan for Project Swiftness was for Taiwan to receive launchers and missiles in 2023 and 24. But according to Up Media, Delays on the American side and budget constraints on the Taiwanese side have combined to attract the full purchase. Slowd0wn is not just for rocket launchers. It could prolong the transformation of the Taiwanese armed forces. For decades, Taiwan could count on its ships, planes, and tanks mostly supplied by the Americans to surpass numbers and surpass the classes of China ships, planes, and tanks. But China, with its 1.4 billion people, has always possessed more military potential than Taiwan with its 23 million people. After two decades of explosive economic growth, Beijing now spends 25 times more on its armed forces than Taiwan on its military. Despite recent Taiwan acquisitions of US F-16 fighter jets and M-1 tanks and Taipei’s ambitious efforts to develop a new submarine, today China has more and better conventional forces than Taiwan owns. Taipei can no longer count on defeating an invading fleet off the coast of the islands. Increasingly, Taipei is investing in defense systems such as the mobile Harpoon. Low-profile, low-profile, surviving types of defense that can survive an initial Chinese attack and be resilient and deadly for weeks or months, according to Scott Harold, an analyst at RAND, a California research tank. The idea is for Taiwan to become one indigestible cabbage, to borrow the metaphor of governments themselves. Now it seems that this evolution in a loop will take a little longer.

