The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is one of the greatest aviation mysteries of our time. On March 8, 2014, a Boeing 777 flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared from radar screens after deviating from its planned course. The plane has not yet been found, but what exactly do we know about this curious incident seven years later?

Flight and aircraft included

Flight Malaysia Airlines MH370 was a service from its headquarters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) to Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK), China. His departure occurred at 00:42 local time, with arrival in the Chinese capital expected at 06:30.

The aircraft operating MH370 on March 8, 2014 was a Boeing 777-200ER, which carried the 9M-MRO registration. According to Planespotters.net, this seventh trio had spent her entire working life with the airline after being delivered in May 2002.

That made him just under 12 at the time of his disappearance. After initially sporting a three-class, 278-seat cabin, Malaysia Airlines reconfigured the 9M-MRO in September 2006. After that, it carried 282 passengers in two classes.

What happened?

As scheduled, MH370 took off from Kuala Lumpur at 00:42 local time on March 8, 2014. Flight took off from runway 32R at KUL. Reaching a cruising altitude of 35,000 meters, the MH370 made its last voice contact with air traffic control 37 minutes after departure, at 1:19 p.m.

Two minutes later, the flight disappeared from ATC radar, which suggested its transponder had stopped working. However, the Malaysian military radar was able to continue tracking MH370 and noted that, much later, it made a left turn to the south-west.

Continuing in a southwesterly direction over Penang Island, the aircraft then made a right turn to follow a northwesterly direction. At this time, the mobile phone of First Officer Fariq Abdul Hamid was recorded for a short time with a communication tower below.

This turn brought it over the Andaman Sea, west of Malaysia and Thailand, and north of Indonesia. Flying northwest for about 370 km (200 NM) without any further communication from the aircraft, MH370 disappeared from the Malaysian military radar at 02:22.

Minimum waste set

Extensive search and rescue efforts followed, both immediately after the disappearance and in the long run. Despite these campaigns, 9M-MRO and its inhabitants are still to be found. Since then, various pieces of debris have been found at sites in the Indian Ocean.

For example, 2015 and 2016 saw aircraft flaps wash on beaches in Runion Island, Tanzania and Mauritius. All of these were later declared to be original parts by the 9M-MRO. Last October, another piece of rubble was left off the Australian coast, reviving discourses about extinction. However, this waste was considered impossible to have come from MH370.

What little of the plane has been found seems to make it clear that it crashed into the ocean and shattered by the impact. However, this still leaves a host of unanswered questions. For example, where did the plane crash?

While Runion, Tanzania and Mauritius are all located west of the Indian Ocean, the area between them still gives a great radius in which to look for what remains of the 9M-MRO. Will it ever be found?

Why did MH370 disappear?

Then we have to consider what made the plane disappear. A sudden change of course tends to be the hallmark of a kidnapping, so this is a theory commonly associated with the disappearance of MH370. Meanwhile, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has hypothesized that the 9M-MRO was shot down by one of its pilots in a homicide case.

Even today, little is known about the curious disappearance of flight MH370. A report released in 2018 was unable to offer anything more convincing than the fact that ATC should have made more communication efforts after the flight disappeared from radar.

One can only hope that the mystery can be solved sooner rather than later, to give the families of those on board such a much-needed and long-awaited closure.