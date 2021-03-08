Gilani is nominated as a candidate for PDM for President of the Senate

ISLAMABAD:



The Democratic Party of Pakistan (PDM) – the 11-party anti-government alliance – on Monday unanimously nominated former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, who recently defeated Pakistan’s ruling candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a major show of concern in the election of the Senate, for the post of President of the Senate.

The decision was made during the alliance meeting, chaired by its leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in Islamabad.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Gilani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervez Ashraf were also present. The country’s three-time Prime Minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif also addressed the meeting via a video link from London.

The high-level group assessed the situation after the vote of confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the general political situation in the country, News Express reported.

On Saturday, the lower house of parliament reaffirmed its confidence in Prime Minister Imran by a majority vote in his favor as the prime minister garnered 178 votes – six more than the magic number of 172. However, the PDM boycotted the NA session which was specially convened. by President Arif Alvi for the vote of confidence of the Prime Minister.

The prime minister had voluntarily decided to seek a new vote of confidence after the shocking loss of PTI candidate Hafeez Shaikh to Gilani in the March 3 Senate election which the opposition said was a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan.

The PDM presidency also discussed its strategy for the long march and the joint candidate for deputy speaker of the upper house.

During the meeting, a special committee set up for the long march presented its recommendations for the large anti-government demonstration. He said the long march was to start from Karachi on March 26 with a rally and all processions were to arrive in Islamabad by 3pm on March 30th.

The committee recommended that all parties mobilize as many people as possible and bear all costs.

He also suggested that a centralized system should be set up to mobilize people and to achieve that, traders, farmers and unions should be contacted. The committee further recommended that all arrangements be made at the site prior to the arrival of participants.

‘PPP engaged in PDM map’

Addressing the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto said that the election for the post of Senate President would take place within four days.

“We want to win this election as well and add another victory to our credit,” he said, adding that PPP is committed to the PDM map.

The government convened the session of the upper house of parliament on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 4:00 pm. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has sent the summary for the session.

“Three more days are needed to complete the number of working days required by the constitution for the Senate. The constitutional requirement will be completed by March 11, “Awan said.” The new year of the Senate will begin after the election of the new senators and president, “he added.

Nawaz reaffirms the mission to end the role of the institution from politics

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said the reason for forming the PDM was not to come to power, but to end the decision-making role in the country’s politics.

“I congratulate Yousuf Raza Gilani for an extraordinary victory. Bilawal was right when he said that Gilani’s victory would have a great impact on national politics,” he noted.

The former prime minister urged PPP to nominate Gilani for the post of Senate chairman and secured his party’s full support for him in the next election.

