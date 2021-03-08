Odisha IFS Officer Helps Protect 1,000 Hectares of Forest Land from Fire

The Similipal forest reserves in Odisha has been burned for more than 10 days. The fire that spread widely affected eight of the 21 forest ranges in the state. While forest fires in this region are not new, the arrival of summer is causing an increase in fire incidents.

But this time, the rate of fires is disturbing, as is the biosphere house in about 304 species of birds, 164 species of butterflies, 94 species of orchids, 60 species of reptiles, 55 species of mammals, 38 species of fish and 21 species of amphibians.

However, the southern part of the state is the Malkangiri forest division that faces the same issues every year. But thanks to two years of efforts by an IFS officer in the division, about 1,000 acres of forest land have been saved from burning.

IFS Pradeep Mirase, the forest division officer of the Malkangiri Forest Division, took over in late 2018. The first challenge he faced was the overwhelming number of forest fire incidents reported in the area.

We had 2,152 fire incidents as reported by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), which is an app that informs us about forest fires with its exact geographical locations along with its coordinates. This is done with the help of satellites. The fire affected 900 hectares of land, he says.

Pradeep says the ecological and biological impact of such fires is massive. These fires affect local endemic biodiversity in the region and take a long time to recover from damage and losses, he adds.

People cause fires 99%

The officer says that in many cases, some small fires are not reported. Satellites detect only fires that have high heat and are exposed for an extended period. Therefore, it is important to catch fire knowing about them in the early stages and intervening on the spot, he adds.

Pradeep says a detailed analysis revealed numerous reasons that caused the forest fires. About 99 percent of the incidents were caused by humans, such as the burning of agricultural waste at the edges of the forest area, the Mahul collection by local tribes called the Bonda seeking to burn the area under trees for fruit collection and block wildlife by fire. for hunting. High summer temperatures reaching a peak of about 46 to 47 degrees Celsius fed by dried leaves also caused fires, he adds.

He says it becomes difficult to catch forest fires, especially in hilly areas where air traction or air resistance along the slopes is greatest, and it begins to spread rapidly upwards.

Pradeep says an additional challenge presents itself with the forest scattered across the Balimela Reservoir, which is a Naxal-affected region with only one bridge connecting the area.

The first step to intervene was to plan and predict forest fires. Pradeep set up teams of forest protection teams and equipped them with safety equipment.

The department identified 23 most vulnerable points which should be followed with priority. Officials established 500km of forest lines in the area and increased personnel patrols on the ground. Six fire crews consisting of 60 members were deployed to attend the hotspots and put out the fire. Along with safety equipment and first aid equipment, staff were equipped with leaf-blowing machines to cut off the spread of fire. Recently, we introduced a fire extinguisher mounted on a vehicle which allows water to be sprayed up to 20 meters, he adds.

A dedicated team was assigned to reach the farthest part of the forest beyond the reservoir.

In addition to preparing the department, the officer approached the premises for their support.

When the locals join hands

In January and February 2020, we reached all the villages in the remote areas to create awareness about forest fires and their consequences. Incentives were announced to encourage residents to prevent fires. Another step was also to ensure controlled forest burning for the livelihood of the locals. These fires were monitored and extinguished immediately after villagers collected Mahul fruits from the trees, he says, adding, Villagers were asked to refrain from hunting.

After 125 meetings and awareness programs, the villagers agreed to cooperate. Efforts reaped results as the department managed to reduce cases to 1,160 affecting 383 hectares of forest by 2020. Fire spots were reduced by half. Seeing this, the locals cooperated further as they were motivated by the result and support from the department, says Pradeep.

Additional efforts were postponed to further reduce the cases to 288 fires, limiting its spread to 140 hectares of the area by March 8, 2021.

Pradeep says curbing cases was directly proportional to the interventions. In 2018, about 25 percent of incidents were prosecuted and increased marginally to 28 percent the following year. In 2020, the percentage rose to 90. Currently, there are less than 100 cases reported each day. We intend to keep it that way, he adds.

Edited by Yoshita Rao