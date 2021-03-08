RCEP strikes a new momentum with China ratifying free trade pact





Photo RCEP: VCG The Chinese government has formally ratified the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, Trade Minister Wang Wentao announced on Monday, shedding light on the distribution of this colossal free trade pact. The ratification of the RCEP means that the regions, which occupy one third of the global economic output, will form a giant unified market, with high potential and vitality. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council set up a specific working mechanism that has formally ratified the pact, and some member states have also stepped up their efforts to ratify the agreement, Wang told reporters on the outskirts of both sessions. In a historic victory for multilateralism, China and 14 other economies signed the RCEP in November, the world’s largest trade deal involving China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. (ASEAN). We hope that some partners can step up efforts to finally secure the agreement, the minister said, noting that the sooner the trade pact is ratified, the earlier people from the signatory countries will benefit from the agreement. Back in mid-January, Gao Feng, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said China’s process of ratifying the RCEP, which began in December 2020, has been smooth and the government intends to complete ratification of the agreement and work preparatory for the implementation of the agreement within six months. Various Chinese departments have completed task lists in line with RCEP lines so that all opening moves and rule-based tasks can be fully performed, according to GAO. MOFCOM, along with other State Council departments, is stepping up its work to complete preliminary technical tasks, such as tariff concessions and certification of origin, which have gone as planned, Wang said Monday. The first phase of the nationwide training program, organized by MOFCOM, had over 6,000 participants, while the second phase, starting in March, will reach over 40,000 participants. This will allow more companies to learn and understand the free trade agreement, the minister said. Moreover, following the conclusion of negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty with the EU, China is pushing for the signing of the agreement, according to Wang, and will move forward with negotiations on a tripartite free trade pact with Japan and South Korea. Furthermore, preliminary work has been done on the countries’ interest in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement and some informal contacts have been made, the minister said. Global Times

