Over 100 charities condemn brutal cuts in UK Aid to Yemen

The UN Global Goals aim to end extreme poverty and its root causes by 2030. But in Yemen, a civil war has destroyed health systems, provoked widespread famine and killed nearly 250,000 people. It is a conflict that requires immediate help. However, the UK has cut aid in half and looks set to cut even more support for the world’s most volatile crises in the coming weeks and months. Join our movement for it Deal to raise your voice for help and help achieve the Global Goals.

What kind of country are you, when you see a society on the brink of the worst famine the world has seen in decades, and choose to look away? What kind of place are you, when you decide to do even worse and completely gut support already there?

On March 1, rumors were confirmed: UK would expect aid to Yemen, described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with over half. Within days, the leaked documents revealed an assembly of potentially devastating cuts in equally fragile crises and conflict zones, such as Syria and Libya.

Over 100 non-profit organizations in the UK have now joined forces to condemn the move in a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Rated cost for human life, at least, will be in the tens of thousands.

It is just the beginning of a series of cuts that uniquely target the most vulnerable people on the planet. Everyone saw it coming when UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in November 2020 that UK aid would be reduced from 0.7% of Gross National Income (GNI) to 0.5%, there was a protest chorus warning who would to hit the decision harder.

The only surprise was perhaps how brutal those cuts would be immediately. First, a 54% cut in funding for Yemen, totaling $ 73 million over the next year, in a country rocked by years of civil war fueled by billions of weapons sold by Britain to Saudi Arabia.

Even from Johnsons’s own party, there were fervent prayers to change course: former Conservative international development secretary Andrew Mitchell called plans unimaginable, and predicted that hundreds of thousands of children in Yemen would now be punished by starvation.

The letter, signed by 101 organizations, including Save the Children, Oxfam, Global Citizen and Care International, prompted Johnson to rethink the major cuts in both Yemen in particular and the $ 4 billion to be received from the overall aid budget. in the UK for 2021-22.

Cutting aid to hungry people is not the action of a global leader who will host both the G7 Summit and climate change negotiations for COP26, paper said.

History will not judge this nation kindly if the government chooses to leave the people in Yemen and thus destroy the UK’s global reputation as a country moving forward to help those most in need, he added.

The UK just destroyed millions #UKAid for Yemen, on the brink of the world’s worst famine in decades, as it continued to sell billions of weapons to Saudi Arabia, prolonging the conflict and risking more lives. This is unconscious. Act: https://t.co/XdaTnnTlgopic.twitter.com/vHNBxew3Js Global Citizen UK (@GlblCtznUK) March 3, 2021

It follows a shocking revelation on Friday, as leaked documents obtained by openDemocracy claimed to show the frightening scale of aid cuts for some of the most insecure countries in the world.

They include a 93% cut in the Sahel, North Africa’s 10-nation region, including Senegal, Mali and Sudan, and cuts in countries where the UK has had recent military involvement, such as 67% of funding going to Syria. and 63% from Libya.

The UK aid budget is the fund used to tackle extreme poverty and its root causes, such as health inequality, lack of quality education or the climate crisis. But while the government has repeatedly insisted it is still focused on alleviating poverty, the truth is grim: leaks show, for example, that aid to Nigeria, the world’s worst country for extreme poverty, will be cut by 58%.

Tough aid to Yemen a country on the brink of starvation is a betrayal of British claims to global leadership and British values, said Danny Sriskandarajah, chief executive of Oxfams.

He added: “Aid cuts are a false economy that will take a lifeline from millions of people in Yemen and beyond who can not feed their families, have lost their homes and whose lives are threatened by conflict and COVID- 19.

Dominic Raab, the UK’s foreign secretary, has previously said Britain should be a “force for good in the world”. But these aid cuts do just the opposite. Help us call on Boris Johnson to reverse these catastrophic decisions immediately by sending an email to your MP here.