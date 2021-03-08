Why work as a journalist in Uganda is especially difficult

Ugandan journalists submit intimidation and state violence almost on a daily basis. During the last presidential election, media teams covering opposition candidates were often the target of physical attacks for weeks. In one of the most brutal acts, the journalists were beaten outside a United Nations compound in the capital Kampala while covering a post-election history sparking international outrage.

Paradoxically, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is credited with media liberalization. The place is now home to HUNDREDS of media houses (mostly independent), making it one of the most vibrant media landscapes in the region.

In 2018 we interviewed 27 journalists to learn more the challenges they faced.

We drew a number of conclusions. First, that media houses pay low wages and offer few development opportunities for journalists. This had a number of consequences: one was that it made journalists prone to self-censorship. A reporter at New Vision, the largest state-funded newspaper in the country, explained the link as follows:

You only get paid for your stories that are published, so you do not want to write a sensitive story that may not be published because then you will not get paid.

Low wages also made reporters more susceptible to bribery, which journalists said was commonplace.

Journalists also regularly reported on the presence of spies in almost every newsroom in the country. This influenced the way they worked and about what he writes.

Although our interviews were conducted almost three years ago, recent attacks on journalists suggest that the problems have not been resolved and may worsen. As these challenges continue, individual journalists face increasing difficulties, and problematic aspects of journalism as a profession such as bribery and self-censorship, for example, may intensify. As journalists continue to feel compelled to censor themselves, Ugandan citizens receive limited information, thus hindering countries progress towards democratization.

A calculated form of control

Journalists talked about the legal and illegal mechanisms the government used to control them. These included threats, defamation charges, detentions and beatings.

But many stressed that what made the government’s revenge particularly insidious was its unequal and unpredictable nature.

For example, a reporter for the private NBS TV station said:

There are times when we have had critical histories; we addressed them and nothing was said. You wait for some feedback, nothing happens, a week, two weeks, a month, and it goes. But then, there are other stories where the state is increasingly involved and saying, You can not run this story.

These messy consequences left many journalists in a perpetual state of fear.

Spies in the newsroom added to this atmosphere. Journalists told us that spies worked as journalists inside media houses. They received money from the government in exchange for publishing positive content about certain politicians or revealing sensitive future stories, enabling the government to force the publication to give up the story.

This issue is not unique to Uganda. While there is little evidence, such a practice its seen anecdotally in South Africa. But based on our interviews, government-linked spies in Ugandan media houses emerged predominant and a mechanism the state favored to maintain control of the media.

Some journalists we interviewed said they knew, or suspected, who the spies in their newsroom were. Almost all journalists said they took precautions such as avoiding collaboration or working remotely to limit the number of people familiar with their stories. Some also said they would ask a trusted friend to keep delicate documents or sketches of stories instead of keeping them in the newsroom.

Some said they would only work with a single editor they trusted.

Media houses also tried to protect journalists by not keeping their lines in sensitive stories to protect their reporters.

What needs to be done?

The journalists we spoke to agreed that both the journalists and the government needed to work together to alleviate problems such as bribery, spying, self-censorship and government intimidation.

For their part, journalists said they needed comprehensive training on the laws that protect them. They also needed to unite and empower themselves in an effort to defend their profession. Several Ugandan journalists have intervened by setting up a WhatsApp group called the Press Freedom Forum to discuss ways to exercise and protect their rights.

But a change in the mentality of government officials is also needed.

In our conversations, journalists said that the government needed to better understand the role of journalism in society so that they would not be defensive or offended when reporters ask difficult questions. Journalists said the state viewed reporters especially investigative or political journalists as non-patriots when they were trying to get information.

A senior reporter for the private Daily Monitor newspaper said obtaining information from police and security officials could be particularly problematic:

Once you tend to ask questions, you want to get documents, they look at you as a threat.

A former reporter said government officials should see themselves as working for the public, rather than just being in charge of them.

After all, significant improvements in press freedom are unlikely to happen until the country sees a change in its leadership. In the meantime, reporters said the best way forward was to continue to work hard and persevere despite the challenges.

A former journalist said that media houses that have stood the test of time despite the threats are making a difference, both to journalism and to society: