



Jobs across Myanmar were closed on Monday as part of a general strike aimed at stifling the power of military rulers who toppled an elected government last month. But if production and trade were at work, anger over the army’s brutality flared further, despite the increased presence of security forces in urban centers and a harsher crackdown on the press. At least two participants in a mass protest movement were shot dead Monday in Myitkyina, a city in northern Myanmar, where Roman Catholic nuns fell to their knees to urge soldiers to stop the killing. Another protester was shot in the abdomen in Pyapon, a city not far from Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial capital. Deaths were reported by medical workers and relatives. And in Yangon itself, hundreds of people were trapped in a cordon of the security force on Monday night, for fear of arrest or worse. Help, wrote one of the people who said he was stuck. Military troops have blocked every single way out. More than 60 people have been killed since a Feb. 1 coup that toppled Myanmar’s civilian leaders, turning the country into full military rule. About 1,800 others have been arrested, according to a local group monitoring political prisoners.

On Monday night, restrictions were tightened even more when state television, which is now controlled by the military, announced that licenses had been revoked for five independent media organizations, a severe blow to what had been the free press of nations. Dozens of reporters have been detained since the attack. Revoking media licenses can now make their act of reporting illegal.

When a military junta completely ruled Myanmar for nearly five decades, censorship committees regularly took the news out of the country newspapers, letting rumors flourish amid the interruption of information. On Sunday, security forces descended on universities, hospital complexes and Buddhist complexes, where they set up makeshift operations centers. It is completely unacceptable to allow the army to be placed in hospital, said Dr. Kyaw Swar, a medical officer at Yangon General Hospital, where soldiers set up camp. Hospitals are not the place for them. They have been cheeky. But they have guns.

In the central Myanmar city of Mandalay, military trucks attacked university campuses, including Mandalay University of Technology, where a convoy of four vehicles arrived between tear gas and rubber bullets, according to witnesses. Ko Kyaw Thu, a security guard at Mandalay University of Technology, suffered a rubber bullet wound under his left eye, which required surgery. They are terrorists, he said, of the army. I think they are trying to prepare for a brutal war against the people.

At the Mahamuni Buddha Temple in Mandalay, U Kesara Viwunsa, the abbot, said the soldiers had taken over the bases of the shrines for a month. No one comes to worship here anymore because people are afraid of them, he said. Myanmar’s New Global Light, a state-run newspaper acting as a loudspeaker for military rulers, said on Monday that such spaces were being occupied because members of the public had demanded that Tatmadaw, as Myanmar’s military is known, control universities public and hospitals and take action effectively for the benefit of the people. The publication also warned that even indirect work with a group of lawmakers who have established themselves as a kind of government in exile would be considered a crime.

For days, people in Myanmar have been discussing R2P, briefly about the United Nations responsibility to protect the policy, which allows intervention by the international community if peaceful means are inadequate and national authorities clearly fail to protect their populations from genocide. war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. The principle was used to help justify foreign military intervention in Libya in 2011 and came into existence after the United Nations acknowledged that it had failed to stop the perpetration of atrocities in the Balkans and Rwanda. In Myanmar, the hashtag # R2P has taken to Twitter and people have posted giant road signs urging foreign armies to invade.

The international community has verbally condemned the Tatmadaws seizure of power, with several countries tightening targeted sanctions on military officers and military companies. But Myanmar’s most important foreign investors, such as Singapore and China, have not taken significant steps to financially punish the military. When the generals took power last month, they announced they had been forced to take action because of what they called massive voter fraud in last November’s election, which was largely won by the National League for Democracy. The generals said they would hold elections within a year. But the schedule for future surveys has already shifted to one-in-two years, according to state media announcements. The last time the military annulled the results of an election, in 1990, it took a quarter of a century for full and fair general elections to be held again.

