Former Congolese Victims Rewarded $ 30 Million – Court News Service





The award is the largest financial penalty ever imposed by the International Criminal Court. Former Congolese militia commander Bosco Ntaganda enters the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, in 2019. (AP Photo / Peter Dejong, Pool, File) HAGUE, Netherlands (CN) Former Congolese commander Bosco Ntaganda was ordered by the International Criminal Court on Monday to pay $ 30 million in compensation to his victims. [The Chamber] especially considered victims who wished they were not given any form of memorization or other types of symbolic reparations if they did not serve practical purposes, Presiding Judge Chang-ho Chung said in the Hague tribunal. Ntaganda, wearing a gray suit and a surgical mask, was unresponsive as the presiding judge read out the verdict. The award will not be paid individually but will instead fund initiatives to help the official cases of 2,129 victims, including 248 child soldiers. The 48-year-old was convicted in 2019 of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder and attempted murder, assault on civilians, rape, sexual slavery of civilians, robbery and recruitment of child soldiers under the age of 15 for involvement in his conflicts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or DRC, from 2002 to 2003. Later that year he was sentenced by the ICC to 30 years in prison, the longest sentence ever handed down by the world’s only permanent tribunal for atrocities. During his sentencing, the judges mentioned some particularly horrific crimes for which Ntaganda was convicted, including the murder of a priest and the ordering of his troops to rape three nuns, who still refuse to talk about what they experienced. Ntaganda served as chief of military operations for the Congolese Patriots Union, an armed political group formed during the Second Congo War. Its founder, Thomas Lubanga, became the first person to be convicted by a court in 2012. He was released in 2020 after serving a 14-year sentence for similar crimes. Ntaganda himself is not expected to pay anything. He was acquitted by the court, although Judge Chung encouraged the court to continue the investigation if he had undeclared assets. Instead, the judge asked the ICC Victims Trust Fund to award compensation. Established by the same treaty that created the court in 2002, the Rome Statute, the fund enforces reparations and provides assistance to victims. “This is an important step in responding to the long-term damage suffered by the victims in this case. “TFV is fully committed to ensuring that victims in the Ntaganda case receive collective individual compensation indemnities as ordered by the court,” the group said in a statement. However, it is unclear when, or even if, the money will reach the victims of Ntaganda. TFV itself is chronically underfunded, and Chung asked the organization to raise funds. The Chamber encourages the Victims’ Trust Fund to supplement the indemnity awards as much as possible and to engage in additional fundraising efforts, as necessary to supplement the entirety of the award, the judge said. As of 2020, no victims from the Lubanga case had received assistance. Although a peace agreement was signed in 2003 at the DRC, the area remains volatile. The Italian ambassador to the country was killed last month when the United Nations convoy he was traveling in was attacked by militant groups. About 5.4 million people have died in the conflict. Like this: As Loading …

