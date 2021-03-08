Keir Starmer refuses to support nurses’ calls to strike





‘Nobody wants a strike’: Sir Keir Starmer on possible industrial action by nurses amid anger over proposed salary increase of 1%. (Stefan Rousseau / pool / Getty Images) Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has said nurses should not go on strike amid ongoing anger at government recommendation for a 1% salary increase for NHS staff. Starmer, coming out on Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2s, said there is an injustice here that needs to be addressed but added: Nobody wants to strike. Comes after The Royal College of Nursing pledged to create a $ 35 million fund to support members who want to strike over wage movement. The proposed salary increase of 1% has been widely criticized as too low in light of coronavirus pandemic, which has seen a barrage of support for NHS workers. Starmer, when asked if he would support a strike by the nurses, said: I do not think the nurses want to go on strike, certainly none of them I have talked to. When pressured to answer the question, he stated: I do not want to see strikes. Strikes while still dealing with COVID and we then got the backlog number [of non-COVID healthcare] descending to the line they are placed in this position by the actions of governments. But no one wants a strike. Nurses and others do not want a strike. Look: Not good enough to just applaud: Starmer on NHS salary (from Friday) He added that the balls in the courts of governments to make sure that absolutely will not happen. An Opinion poll conducted over the weekend suggested that 72% of the population think the payroll recommendation is too low. During a visit to a vaccination center in Brent, north-west London on Sunday, Boris Johnson, whose life was saved by NHS staff after becoming seriously ill with the coronavirus last spring, and who also took part in the national applause for the events of caregivers insisted that the government has tried to give NHS staff as much as we can. Read more: 5 groups of people less likely to want a COVID vaccine ‘Everyone is scared’: Life in the remote islands of the UK with only 70 cases of COVID On Monday, the official Johnsons spokesman declined to rule out giving a single bonus to NHS workers when asked about the issue. The story goes on He said: We have been clear that we think the 1% salary increase is what is affordable. I will not comment on speculation. Weve determined what we think is affordable, now that the payroll review body is looking at it and looking at other evidence and presenting it with their recommendation. Look: How England is getting out of the stalemate

