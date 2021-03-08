Odisha forms task force to control fires as more forests begin to burn

The Odisha government on Monday formed a Forest Fire Management task force to fight raging fires in the Similipal Biosphere Reserve in Mayurbhanj district and three other wildlife habitats and warned of crackdowns on arsonists. forests.

A statement from the state forest department said that a task force headed by Odisha’s former chief of forest conservation, Dr. Sandeep Tripathy will examine current forest fires, causes and immediate control. He will also suggest measures to add to existing fire management protocols including the Geomatics-based Fire Alarm System. Other team members include current PCCF Jitendra Kumar, wildlife chief Shashi Paul, India Forest Survey director general Pankaj Agarwal as well as ICFRE general director Dehradun’s representative, a local NGO member and a journalist from Mayurbhanj.

The Task Force will recommend suggestions for improving community participation in fire management and prevention, conduct post-assessment of forest fire affected areas, wildlife loss, biodiversity, and suggest appropriate augmentation measures and make suggestions to improve the SOP for fire prevention and management in the state to prevent such occurrences.

The task force constitution also came when the state reported over 23,325 forest fires in the last 7 days, the highest in the country. On Monday, Odisha reported 668 major fires, which was more than 60 percent of the total major fire incidents in the country. In the Similipal tiger reserve, where fires are still being reported from many parts of the buffer zone, a local Bhanja Sena outfit has called for a 12-hour gang in the Mayurbhanj district on March 10 to protest administrations’ failure to control the fire.

Biswajit environmental activist Mohanty said the blame for the failure to control forest fires should be placed entirely on the shoulders of the PCCF. “A quick study of Telkoi Range in Keonjhar district reveals that they have only 27 team members while the demand is at least 10 times. The department is poorly staffed. Fire crews are understaffed due to inadequate assessment by senior officers who approved the plans.The department needs to spend 300 harvests and 50 harvests each year. At least Rs. “30,000 timber crops are lost due to fire each year,” Mohanty claims.

The fires were reported by the Kuldiha shrine in Balasore, the Satkosia shrine in Anugul and the Sunabeda shrine in Nuapara district. At the Kuldiha shrine fire erupted from the Nandia hills and spread to other parts of the jungle posing a serious threat to wildlife. “The situation is as alarming as that of Similipal. The forest department needs to understand the importance of community participation and community ownership in the forest, the key to forest protection,” said senior Congress leader Sudarshan Das.

Chief Forest Inspector Jitendra Kumar said fires in the State forest areas are not new but a natural phenomenon. “As every year, fires usually spread to shrubs and bushes, but do not affect trees. We have not had any cases of crown fires this year,” he said. “The increase in forest fires over Odisha this year is due to rising daytime temperatures and a lack of winter rain.”

Congressman flogged Mohan Charan Majhi, however, said it had been a major failure by the government in controlling the fires and the working group would not serve any purpose.

So far 668 large forest fires have been reported in Odisha. While the government is claiming the fires have been extinguished, the current scenario tells a different story. Despite the availability of modern techniques to contain the fire, the government has failed to do so, he said.

BJP MLA Subhash Panigrahi claimed that the government is setting fire to forests in order to cover the misuse in the fund of the Planning and Management Authority of the Compensatory Forest Fund (CAMPA).

Meanwhile, in Baripada, Forest Division Officer Santosh Joshi has canceled the holidays of all forest staff under the division even after new reports of fire incidents have been reported from several points below Udala, Dujura, Bangiriposi, Rasgovindpur Range in the Similip Biosphere Reserve . A tribal man named Pradhan Hembram was arrested on Monday on charges of setting fire to the Badampahar reserve forest under the Dudhiani range.

In the Sambalpur division, DFO Sanjeet Kumar warned of strict legal action against those found setting the forest on fire intentionally. “People who were found setting fire to forest areas will be put behind bars without any delay,” he said, announcing a cash transfer provision. 5000 for anyone who informs about people setting fires in forest areas.

Mass awareness is being created and we have called on the public to cooperate with the forest department. Setting fire in the forest is a punishable offense under the Odisha Forest Law and one (s) found guilty of such a crime could be sentenced to 3 to 7 years in prison, said Sanjeet Kumar.