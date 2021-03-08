England: Kids go back to class as blocking is eased | Coronavirus pandemic news

Millions of children returned to their school in England on Monday for the first time in two months, ending a second extended extension of home teaching implemented as part of a blockade to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The resumption of classroom learning marks the first move of the UK governments’ four-phase plan to ease the national stalemate, which officials intend to remove by the end of June.

The reopening of schools comes as a relief to parents who have spent months cheating with work and full care for their children, but while the coronavirus virus continues to infect people, there are still health concerns.

Also Monday, thousands of residents of care homes in England were allowed to see visitors inside a certain friend or relative.

Moreover, two friends can now meet each other outside.

The guide back to normal

Elementary school students, aged four to 11, return with new rules. They are not able to socialize with children outside of a strictly defined bubble, there are gradual achievements and departures, and hand washing should be frequent.

In high schools, the new measures are more difficult.

Students are being mass-tested for COVID, a logistical headache for schools, and are required to wear masks in the classroom.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the return of all schools signaled the first phase of the roadmap to normalcy.

Today students return to schools in England. I want to thank teachers, parents, carers and carers for the work you have done to keep children learning throughout the pandemic. The return of all schools has been our priority and the first step of our guide to return to normalcy. Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 8, 2021

Most students had missed more than three months of schooling in the spring and early summer of 2020, when Britain was under its first strict COVID blockade.

In that closure, as in the last one, vulnerable children or those with the main parents of the workers were allowed to go to school. However, even they were not holding normal lessons, as the teachers were busy organizing distance learning for everyone else.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan, reporting from the southern English city of Portsmouth, said the reopening of the schools marked an extremely exciting day for teachers, students and parents, but added that the government would closely monitor any impact on infection rates.

If the degree of infection starts to get out of control it means the next stages [of easing lockdown] it will not be possible, he said.

The reopening of non-core stores, for example, will take place from April 12 and this may be delayed depending on the outcome of this return to school. There are many dependencies on what is happening today and in the days and weeks to come.

Mass vaccination program

The government is moving cautiously to ease the blockage, in a bid to prevent a new rise in infections.

The winter wave of cases was devastating, severely tiring hospitals and leaving the country with one of the world’s worst numbers of coronavirus deaths.

As schools reopen, most shops remain closed, and cafes and restaurants are still able to offer only delivery or delivery.

The closure coincided with the delivery of a rapid mass inoculation program which has seen more than 22 million people receiving at least one dose of vaccine to date.

It is hoped that the vaccination program will prevent the need for further blockages.

Since the start of the pandemic, the UK has recorded 124,500 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test the fifth highest official death toll in the world and the worst in Europe.