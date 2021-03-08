International
28 cases of COVID-19 variants found in Windsor-Essex
More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 involving disturbing variants have been reported in Windsor-Essex, according to the public health unit.
Health Medical Officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed said in the last seven to 10 days there has been a case of uptickin that have returned positively to more contagious strains of the virus.
“We know the anxiety variants are spreading very fast and we are seeing an increase in the prevalence of anxiety variants throughout the province and our region is also experiencing the same thing,” he said during the announcement of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit of on Monday.
The first case of the region involving a COVID-19 disturbance variant was reported recently, the previous day, the health unit issued several public exposure notices regarding the variants.
According to the health unit website, preliminary positives for variants were found within the COVID-19 outages at the Downtown Mission and Victoria Manor.
So far, one case involving variant B117, the first most adhesive type in the UK has been confirmed through laboratory testing. The other 27 cases are preliminary positive. Samples are tested to determine which of the variants that are known to be most contagious is included.
Recent cases have been “restrained”, Ahmed said, although there has been a transmission within families.
New strains of the virus causing COVID-19 have been reported in Brazil and South Africa, in addition to the UK. The variants are considered more transmissible and have raised concerns that they could feed a third wave of the virus in Ontario.
The UK’s leading scientist said earlier this year that the variant found in that country could be more deadly, but more research is needed.
To date, there have been 935 cases involving variants reported in Ontario as of Sunday, most involving the first variant found in the UK
A case of the UK-related variant has been found in Chatham-Kent.
