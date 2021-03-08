Equatorial Guinea blasts kill at least 31, injure hundreds more in Bata





More than 400 were injured and many disappeared under the rubble, the ministry had said after major blasts Sunday.

Resident Carmen Alebeso said the scenes resembled the explosion of an atomic bomb. Alebeso told CNN that she was in her car when the first explosion occurred around 2pm local time on Sunday.

“It was a very loud noise and everyone got out of their cars and we were all in shock. We saw the typical image of an atomic bomb in front of us. It was a confusing and desperate situation, people were shouting and crying,” she said. .

All the buildings in the area were completely destroyed and bodies were still being pulled from the rubble in the area on Monday, she added.

Alebeso added that medical assistance was not being provided to those most in need. “We have three major hospitals and they all collapsed. So many people were injured, it was horrible. People were crying trying to get in to get a treatment. It was a horrible situation,” she said. “We ask for the contribution of blood donors,” the health ministry said on Twitter, urging volunteer health personnel to go to Bata Regional Hospital. She said health workers and firefighters were providing care for the victims and were transferring them with serious injuries to hospitals. In a statement read to local media late Sunday, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo blamed the country’s military for mistreating dynamite and other explosive devices held in his care – which he said had led to explosions after individuals suspected to be farmers set fire to a field on the border with the military base. “Bata was the location of an accident caused by the negligence and negligence of a unit in charge of the care and protection of dynamite and explosives depots near the ammunition at Nkoantoma Military Base, which caught fire from burning land near the neighbors, causing a “an explosion at a dynamite and explosives store and then ammunition,” the statement said. President Mbasogo called on the international community to help his country repair the public and private infrastructure damaged by the blast – which he said “will involve significant economic resources”. The president said the tragic incident came at a time when Equatorial Guinea is still recovering from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement later Sunday, the Spanish embassy urged its citizens in Equatorial Guinea to “stay home”. “Following the bombings that took place today in the city of Bata, Spanish citizens are advised to stay at home,” a translated version of the statement posted on Embassy official Twitter said the account. The embassy did not provide further details on home counseling. However, it issued emergency numbers for all Spanish citizens in the country. Equatorial Guinea is one of the smallest countries in Africa, with just over 850,000 inhabitants. Bata is one of the two cities of the country with a population of more than 30,000, the other is the capital based on the island of Malabo.







