A Nottinghamshire EuroMillions winner rolled his eyes off the road to find a toy thrown by his infant son before a fatal crash, a court has heard.

Matthew Topham, 31, who dropped a $ 45 million lottery ticket in 2012, then called 999 before pulling out of the life of her dying Jane Regler, 75, who was dying.

A jury heard that, in the moments before the crash, Topham was “distracted” by the screams and cries of his two-year-old son on Christmas Day 2019.

Mirror Report the lottery winner told police he turned around for ‘up to three seconds’ as he tried to find the bear toy in the back of his car leg.

Topham, who was driving a BMW X6, admitted to causing the pensioner’s death by careless driving, but denied two other offenses.

A portion of his police interview was read out during his Lincoln Crown Court trial earlier today (March 8).

Topham said he was returning from a relatives’ car when his eldest son – five years old – told his younger brother that the plush had fallen off.

He added: I initially ignored what the younger one started shouting and crying.

He said at this point he turned his hand to try to find the missing bear before returning when he could not feel it.

When asked how long he was distracted, he replied: Maybe, if you go 1, 2, 3 maybe 3 seconds.

Lincoln Crown Court was told that Topham looked horrified when he saw that he had left the road of a Ford Fiesta driven by Janes’s husband, Rodney, 78.

Lawyers heard that his four-wheeled BMW was twice as heavy as the other vehicle.

The accident happened on a slight turn on a rural road near the home of Jane and Rodneys in North Cockerington, Lincs., As the couple were returning from a Christmas Day lunch at their sons’ home.

Topham had just left Rushmoor village park where he had been visiting his mother-in-law with his wife and two children.

His wife had started a little earlier in another vehicle.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, said Rodney was driving between 30 and 40 mph but had no chance of reacting.

In a witness statement he said: It happened so fast. I was not aware of any lanterns until they appeared in front of me.

Rodney remained trapped in the wreckage of his car but asked rescue crews to help his wife Jane, saying: do not worry about me.

He added: Jane was calm, I told her stay in love there will be someone here soon.

She was very quiet but made some funny noises.

The court heard that after the crash Topham went to Rodney’s door and asked him if everything was okay.

He then called 999 and heard Janes breathing tiredly, as instructed by the call holder.

When her breathing stopped, he and another man pulled her out of the car so she could get CPR.

Topham added: So the boy and I lifted him up as best we could and placed him flat on his back.

Jane died of a severe chest injury while Rodney suffered a fracture of his right heel and ankle, fracture of the chest, ribs and three cracked vertebrae.

Mr Cranmer-Brown added: “It is widely acknowledged that the collision was entirely the fault of this defendant.

He admits his attention was diverted from the road by looking behind him at the back of the rear passenger to pick up his two-year-old plush boys.

The court heard Topham, who won first prize in 2012, had previously asked his wife to withdraw into a similar situation.

But Mr Cranmer-Brown tragically said he failed to follow his advice on December 25, 2019.

Topham, from Swinderby, Lincs., Admitted today that he caused the death by driving carelessly.

He denies having caused death by dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Death from dangerous driving carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

The trial is ongoing and is expected to end tomorrow or Wednesday.