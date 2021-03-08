Hancock’s grandmother would not be impressed by salary increase, NHS staff say | Matt Hancock

Staff at a hospital where grandmother Matt Hancocks worked as a nurse say they feel offended by the government’s offer of a 1% pay rise after their work during the pandemic.

Last Friday the health secretary tried to avoid anger over the paycheck by saying he understood the hard work of nurses after his grandmother had worked at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire.

I do not bow to anyone in my admiration for nurses, he said, I actually learned it in the footsteps of my grandmother, who was a nurse and worked nights at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

But hospital staff told the Guardian on Monday they were disgusted by the 1% salary increase offered by Hancock and his colleagues. This adds insult to injury, said Margaret *, a hospital health care assistant.

Hancock has often cited his grandmother as an inspiration, posting family photos of him with him as a child on Instagram and clips of his movies at the hospital where she worked on Twitter.

But working at the same hospital as the Hancocks relative had done nothing to soften the blow to the payroll offer for a conditional income cut for Margaret. She would not be impressed and neither am I, she said. They need people to come to the nurses, but people are already leaving and that will make it even worse.

Ida, another health care assistant who was on a cigarette break with Margaret, said: It was all applause, applause, applause at first and now they were stabbing us in the back. Asked what growing health workers should get, she said: Even 1 more hour would be something.

About half a dozen Conservative MPs expressed concern about the wage offer during an urgent question on the issue in the Commons on Monday, with Brigg and Goole MP Andrew Percy urging ministers to make every effort to go beyond what has been recommended so far. tani.

Pilgrim Hospital, where Grandma Matt Hancocks worked. Photos: Michael Powell / The Guardian

Robert Halfon, MP for Harlow, told caregiver Helen Whately who was responding to the government instead of Matt Hancock that there should be an acquaintance for staff who had put their health and lives at risk in the pandemic: Will review it and at least propose a bigger increase for lower-wage NHS workers?

Boris Johnson has insisted that he is massively grateful to the NHS but that the salary offer is as much as the government can afford, an argument mocked by staff at Pilgrim Hospital. They have spent so much money on other things. Testing and tracking have been a problem, Ida said. Debs, who joined the conversation between the group, said: Tell Boris Johnson to come see me and say thank you.

Gavin, an assistant physician at the hospital, said Johnson should have been grateful to the NHS for saving his life when he was hospitalized with Covid. But he has to stick his finger out and do something about it because 1% is a smile on your face, he said. I can guarantee that the deputies will give themselves another big salary increase.

Standing next to an ambulance outside the hospital, Gavin said: The staff will leave because the nurses here can get double what they get here working in the agency The morale is very low. People are tired.

Dr H Ahmed said hospital staff had made great sacrifices during the pandemic. You have to see it to believe how bad it was for colleagues to die and recover. We definitely deserve more, especially those on the front line.

They can give us a bonus or pay us for all the extra time we have done at a reasonable rate. This would put some money in people’s pockets and make them happier without feeling left out of other public services.

Dan, a cleaner who receives about $ 1,000 a month after taxes, like many in the hospital, would not give his full name, saying management does not like us to talk too much.

Everyone is full, he added. We all need an incentive. We received Christmas postcards from Captain Tom, but they did not arrive until January. It was a nice thought, but it was a little late and with all that money they could have spent it on something else.

Asked if the government would make another return to the issue, Dan said: I think the government will back down. I’m sure Boris will give a little more, maybe 3%.

* Some names have been changed