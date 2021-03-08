International
Hancock’s grandmother would not be impressed by salary increase, NHS staff say | Matt Hancock
Staff at a hospital where grandmother Matt Hancocks worked as a nurse say they feel offended by the government’s offer of a 1% pay rise after their work during the pandemic.
Last Friday the health secretary tried to avoid anger over the paycheck by saying he understood the hard work of nurses after his grandmother had worked at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire.
I do not bow to anyone in my admiration for nurses, he said, I actually learned it in the footsteps of my grandmother, who was a nurse and worked nights at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.
But hospital staff told the Guardian on Monday they were disgusted by the 1% salary increase offered by Hancock and his colleagues. This adds insult to injury, said Margaret *, a hospital health care assistant.
Hancock has often cited his grandmother as an inspiration, posting family photos of him with him as a child on Instagram and clips of his movies at the hospital where she worked on Twitter.
But working at the same hospital as the Hancocks relative had done nothing to soften the blow to the payroll offer for a conditional income cut for Margaret. She would not be impressed and neither am I, she said. They need people to come to the nurses, but people are already leaving and that will make it even worse.
Ida, another health care assistant who was on a cigarette break with Margaret, said: It was all applause, applause, applause at first and now they were stabbing us in the back. Asked what growing health workers should get, she said: Even 1 more hour would be something.
About half a dozen Conservative MPs expressed concern about the wage offer during an urgent question on the issue in the Commons on Monday, with Brigg and Goole MP Andrew Percy urging ministers to make every effort to go beyond what has been recommended so far. tani.
Robert Halfon, MP for Harlow, told caregiver Helen Whately who was responding to the government instead of Matt Hancock that there should be an acquaintance for staff who had put their health and lives at risk in the pandemic: Will review it and at least propose a bigger increase for lower-wage NHS workers?
Boris Johnson has insisted that he is massively grateful to the NHS but that the salary offer is as much as the government can afford, an argument mocked by staff at Pilgrim Hospital. They have spent so much money on other things. Testing and tracking have been a problem, Ida said. Debs, who joined the conversation between the group, said: Tell Boris Johnson to come see me and say thank you.
Gavin, an assistant physician at the hospital, said Johnson should have been grateful to the NHS for saving his life when he was hospitalized with Covid. But he has to stick his finger out and do something about it because 1% is a smile on your face, he said. I can guarantee that the deputies will give themselves another big salary increase.
Standing next to an ambulance outside the hospital, Gavin said: The staff will leave because the nurses here can get double what they get here working in the agency The morale is very low. People are tired.
Dr H Ahmed said hospital staff had made great sacrifices during the pandemic. You have to see it to believe how bad it was for colleagues to die and recover. We definitely deserve more, especially those on the front line.
They can give us a bonus or pay us for all the extra time we have done at a reasonable rate. This would put some money in people’s pockets and make them happier without feeling left out of other public services.
Dan, a cleaner who receives about $ 1,000 a month after taxes, like many in the hospital, would not give his full name, saying management does not like us to talk too much.
Everyone is full, he added. We all need an incentive. We received Christmas postcards from Captain Tom, but they did not arrive until January. It was a nice thought, but it was a little late and with all that money they could have spent it on something else.
Asked if the government would make another return to the issue, Dan said: I think the government will back down. I’m sure Boris will give a little more, maybe 3%.
* Some names have been changed
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]