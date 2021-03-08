US warns Kabul it may withdraw all forces by May 1 if peace talks failExBulletin







footprint Karim Jaafar / AFP through Getty Images Karim Jaafar / AFP through Getty Images Senior US Negotiator for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, met with Pakistani army chief Monday in Islamabad as the U.S. threatens a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan if stalled peace talks continue between Kabul and the Taliban. Khalilzad’s visit followed stops last week in Kabul and Doha, Qatar, meeting with Afghan and Taliban officials. Media reports in the region over the weekend said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that a full withdrawal by May 1 was among the options being considered by the US Blinken’s remarks were contained in a letter to Gani, according to the Afghan news agency TOLO News, which published what it said was the text of the letter. The Afghan government agreed to receive a Blinken letter without confirming its contents. A State Department spokesman said, “As a general matter, we do not comment on the alleged correspondence with foreign leaders,” but went out to confirm the warning to Gani contained in the letter. “We have not made any decision regarding the stay of our force in Afghanistan after May 1,” the spokesman said. “All options remain on the table.” US-sponsored talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began over the past year as fighting between the two groups continued to escalate and divisions within the Kabul government prevented a coherent policy towards the Taliban. According to the text published by TOLO News, Blinken in his letter bluntly warned Gani that after the withdrawal of American forces “Taliban can make quick territorial gains”. “I’m making this clear to you,” Blinken wrote, “in order for you to understand the urgency of the tone.” Blinken said the US is calling for one UN sponsored meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the US “to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan”. He also called on Turkey to host a meeting of Afghan and Taliban negotiators to reach a peace agreement. TOLO News also reported that Khalilzad had submitted a proposed framework for the formation of a transitional governort He calls for a 15-member high council of Islamic jurisprudence to provide “Islamic guidance”, with members appointed by the current government and the Taliban. He also calls for the dismantling of Taliban warfare infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring countries like Pakistan. In his letter to Ghani, Blinken also expressed concern that “the security situation will deteriorate and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains” following a US withdrawal. He proposed a 90-day “Reduction of Violence” with the aim of to prevent a predicted Taliban spring offensive. On Saturday, the Afghan president again repeated his objection in one transitional government and in another official close to President Ghani bluntly said there was little hope for peace if negotiations were limited to the Taliban. “The ongoing war is not an internal war, but has foreign dimensions,” said National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, according to TOLO News. ” That is why negotiations with the Taliban alone will not lead to a lasting peace. “ Diaa Hadid reported from Islamabad. NPR State Department correspondent Michele Kelemen contributed to the report.







