Plans released for a new floating restaurant along the Toronto coast

Today in news proving that Toronto does not need Google to trick its east coast, a government task force has unveiled plans to turn Parliament into a “world-class destination for swimming, kayaking, boating, entertainment and dining. never before in Canada. “

Toronto Waterfront, a revitalization agency run by the City of Toronto, the Province of Ontario and the federal government of Canada, broke the news of its latest major initiative Monday morning.

It will take some time to complete, but if all goes as planned, the Parliament Slide project would give Toronto a new seaside amphitheater, several lakeside pools, floating ports with concessions and a “floating restaurant”. among other public facilities.

Yes, the concrete details of a floating restaurant that have not yet been fully planned, but it is still fun to think about.

Crucial to all of this will be the new Parliament, already planned WaveDeck, the fourth to be built in Toronto since Wave decks of Spadina, Reese and Simcoe were completed in the late 2000s.

The roughly 32,300-square-foot Wave Pass will run through the existing Parliament Slip at the foot of Parliament Road along Queens Quay East, not far from Villiers Island and the next Promotional Park.

As it stands now, the entrance is surrounded by Toronto’s East Bayside neighborhood to the west and a large industrial car park to the east (you may know it as the checkpoint for party boats like the River Gambler).

This property, at one point, was expected to be part of the Quayside neighborhood built by Sidewalk Laboratories, which was canceled last year amid in-depth conversations about threats to citizens’ privacy and corporate overlap.

The Alphabet-owned company had envisioned a “public space like Sugar Cane” for the area with a playground for all ages and year-round access through rain and wind blocking technologies.

It is unclear how much, if any, of Google Parent’s innovations for Quayside City will move forward, but Waterfront Toronto is still promising a “four-season public asset” around the Parliament Slide (accompanied by adjacent public spaces and a future new community center of the city of Toronto on the west side).

or background document provided by Waterfront Toronto states that the new WaveDeck Parliament, in its most planned iteration, would “be the anchor for a water amphitheater, a floating restaurant, a canoe / kayak, water transport and a floating pier with concessions”.

“Other amenities may include new mooring stations, public event spaces, retail and expanded crosswalks along the coast,” the document said, referring to a previously announced initiative that would see a “loop”. continuous coastline created to connect major attractions and destinations along the City Inner Port.

Like the ongoing cycle (and the proposed sea buses that will serve it), the new vision for Parliament Slide was born out of the much-discussed Toronto Waterfront Marine Use Strategy Report 2020.

It’s all part of the government consortium ‘s decorative lighting strategy for one of Toronto’ s most valuable yet unused public spaces: Our Coast.

“Parliament slide is our chance to create an exciting water experience for all types of maritime activity,” said Waterfront Toronto CEO George Zegarac in a press release announcing plans for the Parliament Slide.

“Our plan promises to offer new kayak and canoe launches, lakeside swimming pools and outdoor swimming opportunities, a floating restaurant, new mooring stations with charging stations for electric marine handicrafts, and a seaside amphitheater for people to enjoy. port activity views. “

No word yet on when plans for the new water destination will move forward public consultations have yet to be completed and the Water Turf has not yet announced when these will happen.

However, the organization is excited, but the prospect of building this space.

“Excellent waterfronts around the world have special defining features; memorable design, welcoming public spaces, ability to serve recreational and transportation needs, dining and retail options on the water, and cultural attractions,” said the Chief. of Waterfront Planning and Design of Toronto Chris Glaisek morning release.

“The slide of Parliament is the place where we can bring all these characteristics to life, create a more active and inclusive destination for all, and build a lasting connection between Toronto and the coast that we can display to the world.”