



In this combination photo, from top left to right, a Japanese earthquake and tsunami survivor rides his bike through the leveled city of Minamisanriku, in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on March 15, 2011, upstairs, a car passes through same place on February 23, 2012, trucks and cars cross on Saturday, March 5, 2016 and a woman walks through on March 6, 2021. (AP Photo / David Guttenfelder and Eugene Hoshiko) Thursday marks 10 years since Japan’s deadly earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown. The photos show the devastation in the immediate aftermath of the Fukushima disaster and surrounding towns and the clearing over the next decade. Photographs taken in 2011 show miles of debris, survivors escaping through rowing boats, vehicles pressed and piled on top of each other, and boats washed on dry land and even on the roof. In some photos taken this year, the new buildings replace those that were destroyed, and there is little or no trace of what is called the Great Japan Earthquake. The triple catastrophe was, as the Associated Press writes, unlike anything Japan had ever faced. officer the death toll stands at nearly 20,000. Half a million people were forced to flee their homes. And although the photos show success in clean-up efforts, the affected cities have seen huge population declines as tens of thousands never returned home, and young people continue to flock to larger cities, the AP reported. Recent photos show humanity’s ability to repair and rebuild, but the ruins of a decade ago will never be forgotten. Click on the slideshow above to recall the wrath of nature. The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

