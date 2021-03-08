UN urges Yemeni rebels to allow injured migrants in





CAIRO (AP) – The UN migration agency on Monday called on Yemen’s Houthi rebels to allow dozens of migrants injured in a fire to enter a crowded center in the capital.

About 900 migrants, most of them from Ethiopia, were arrested at a facility inside the Sanaa Passport and Naturalization Authority complex, which is controlled by rebels, when the fire broke out, the International Organization for Migration said.

More than 170 migrants were injured, including over 90 seriously, the IOM said. At least eight people were reported dead on Sunday, but the actual death remained unconfirmed as IOM had no access to injured migrants in hospitals, he said.

“Since many migrants are in critical condition, their health needs should be an urgent priority. “We are facing challenges in reaching the injured due to an increased security presence in hospitals,” said Carmela Godeau, the agency’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa region. A rebel spokesman was not immediately available for comment. Despite its years-long conflict, Yemen remains a transit point for tens of thousands of migrants desperate to find work as housekeepers, servants and construction workers in Saudi Arabia.

A UN official estimated Sunday that there were over 700 migrants in the center, most of whom were arrested in the northern province of Saada as they tried to cross into Saudi Arabia. The cause of the fire, which broke out in a hangar near the main building of the detention center, reminded unclear, IOM said. There were more than 350 people in the hangar area at the time of the fire, he added. About 138,000 migrants began the arduous journey from the Horn of Africa to Yemen in 2019, but that number dropped drastically to 37,000 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 2,500 migrants arrived in Yemen from Djibouti in January, according to the IOM.

